Adrian Peterson Ailing, D.J. Foster On Deck

“He’s played long enough he doesn’t need to practice,” coach Bruce Arians said Friday.
It makes for an interesting what-if for the Cards in their offensive backfield, however.
He is the likely starter if Peterson can’t go.
Then there is D.J. Foster, the undersized third-down back who got a role for good when the Cardinals released Andre Ellington and now who could be thrust in a more prominent part.
“(Carries) could easily fall into his lap,” Arians said. “Quickly.”
In two games, Foster has one rushing attempt, for four yards. He also has five receptions out of the backfield for 44 yards, including a clutch 12-yarder on the next-to-last play against Jacksonville to set up
Foster said he wants to move on from that play, but admitted he’s been anxious to get time ever since signing off the Patriots’ practice squad back in early September.
“In my mind, I wanted to get on the field as soon as possible but I understand the business side of it and that’s not always possible,” Foster said. “Coming in, I knew I’d have to earn my spot.”
The other crucial catch on that field-goal drive was made by Williams, who cracked a couple of ribs in the game but kept going.
“I knew my ribs were hurting,” Williams said. “I didn’t know to what extent. I was definitely pretty sore. But hey, you have to be out there. And if you’re out there, you have no excuse then. You’ve got to make that play.”
The Rams provide a difficult test, even though they are 27th in the league in run defense. In the teams’ first meeting in London, Peterson had just 21 yards on 11 carries, and the Cards only ran 12 times total in the blowout loss.
Besides Williams and Foster, the running backs behind Peterson are
PREP MAKES BYNES VALUABLE
Earlier in the week, Arians said that if
The fact Bynes got no physical reps last week in practice in the Cardinals’ extensive third-down defensive package and then executed it flawlessly left an imprint.
“He had no mental (errors), was extremely disruptive, and that’s not even what he did on first and second down, how disruptive he was in the run game,” defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. “It speaks to him as a pro.”
The Cardinals monitor how much video players watch each week on their team-issued iPads, and Bynes piles up among the most minutes on the team, Arians said.
“He prepared like he was a starter, and that’s what you ask your starters to do,” Arians said.
JOHN BROWN, PETERS ARE OUT
Bucannon, wide receiver
For the Rams, wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) and linebacker Connor Barwin (forearm) will not play. Running backs Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) are both questionable, although both practiced full Sunday.