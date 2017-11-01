Adrian Peterson Misses Practice

Adrian Peterson missed practice on Wednesday with a neck injury, and coach Bruce Arians is unsure how his running back rotation will shape up for Sunday’s contest against the Rams.

Peterson had 20 carries for 79 yards in last week’s win over the Jaguars but was hurt in the game. He has been the Cardinals’ primary ball-carrier since being acquired in a midseason trade from the Saints, averaging 21.5 carries per contest.

The Cardinals’ backup running back, Kerwynn Williams , suffered cracked ribs against Jacksonville. Arians said Monday it was a pain threshold issue and thought Williams would miss some time, but he practiced Wednesday.

“I’m going to go until I can’t go anymore,” Williams said. “Pretty much something has to be falling off for me to miss time.”

D.J. Foster , Elijhaa Penny and newly-promoted Bronson Hill are the other running backs on the active roster.

“I have no clue (who will play),” Arians said. “We’ve got five of them and four of them practiced. I’m not sure who will be available yet.”

Money linebacker Deone Bucannon didn’t practice Wednesday and might miss Sunday’s game, but his injury news is encouraging. Arians originally feared Bucannon fractured his surgically repaired ankle against the Jaguars, which would have knocked him out for the season, but it’s only a sprain.

The other Cardinals who didn’t practice Wednesday due to injury were defensive lineman Josh Mauro (ankle), wide receiver John Brown (toe), defensive lineman Corey Peters (ankle), safety Rudy Ford (knee) and wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin). Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had a veteran’s day off, while tight end Ricky Seals-Jones missed practice for the birth of his child.

ARIANS SURPRISED BY HERM EDWARD’S ASU CANDIDACY

Ageism nearly cost Bruce Arians a chance at a head coaching job in the NFL, until a successful interim stint with the Colts helped him secure the Cardinals gig in 2013. Arizona State might be heading down a similar path, as 63-year-old Herm Edwards is going to interview for their vacant coaching position.

“Herm’s a good friend,” Arians said. “I was kind of surprised when I heard it, but he’s got a good knowledge of the game and has stayed very active in it.”

Arians was asked why Edward’s candidacy surprised him.

“How old he is,” Arians said. “And he might have coached one year at San Jose State. Having never coached it, you’ve got to go learn all those rules.”

THE WINDMILL PHENOMENON

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones broke out a new windmill celebration against the Jaguars, and he had such a big game that it was used frequently. Eventually, his teammates started joining in on the fun, windmilling with him.

“I saw Chandler doing it,” safety Budda Baker said. “Then I saw Frostee (Rucker) do a little dance. I decided to get in there as well.”

Rucker said it could become a staple after big plays.

“It’s just a party,” Rucker said. “’Chandler was having a good time with it. I wanted to get a good photo-op, and I got that. We’re just going to roll with it. Hopefully that’s the energy we need to get this thing going.”

PRACTICE SQUAD ADDITION