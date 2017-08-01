Anxious Time For Cardinals On The Bubble

Bruce Arians is not afraid to tear his players to shreds on the practice field when they make a mistake, but he values those relationships off it.
That’s why Saturday is so hard.
The Cardinals coach must convene with General Manager Steve Keim and whittle the roster down to 53 players by a 1 p.m. deadline. On paper, some of the cuts are simply procedural, but it’s never easy passing along the news.
“It’s the worst day of the year,” Arians said. “It really can be equated to a death in the family sometimes. You get so close to these guys, work so hard with them, and you know it’s a dream. Hopefully it’s not ending – it might continue with another team – but a lot of them, it’s ending. So, yeah, it’s a very hard day, and if it’s a guy that’s been in the organization for a while, I do it personally.”
Arians has said there are a few spots still up for grabs as the team heads into its final preseason game on Thursday against the Broncos.
While
“I definitely think I can take the top off a defense,” Dobson said. “I can do the intermediate routes. I feel like I can bring a little bit of everything to the Cardinals.”
The running back room is particularly intriguing.
Penny spent last season on the practice squad, and while he would be buried on the depth chart on offense – “We’ve already got David (Johnson),” he said – Penny is willing to do anything to increase his chances for a spot.
“I didn’t do any special teams in college before I got here,” Penny said. “Didn’t do it in high school, didn’t do it in college. Here was the first time I actually did it. It’s actually pretty fun. I like it.”
KNIGHT TO PLAY MOST OF PRESEASON FINALE
Arians said third-string quarterback
The Cardinals haven’t used Knight much the past three games as
IUPATI ON COMEBACK TRAIL
Left guard
“He’s doing fine,” Arians said.
Arians also said defensive tackle