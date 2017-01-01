Around The NFC West -- Week 3

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Rams 41, 49ers 39

Record: 0-3 overall, 0-2 in division

Snapshot: The 49ers rallied from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit and had the ball with a chance to win after a successful onside kick, but the final drive fell short. San Francisco quarterback Brian Hoyer finished the game with 332 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns but he did throw an interception that was returned for a score.

Notable: The 49ers’ defense only allowed 12 points to the Seahawks a week earlier but were gashed by the Rams in this one, giving up 418 yards of total offense. San Francisco wide receiver Pierre Garcon had a big day, catching seven passes for 142 yards.

Quotable: “I think as an offense, we always knew we had it in us. It was just a matter of time until the pieces fell together. It was good to see our offense move the ball a little bit more than we have in the past couple of games. I think we’re going to continue to grow.” – 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor, via 49ers.com

Injury update: Safety Jaquiski Tartt (concussion), defensive lineman Tank Carradine (ankle), linebacker Brock Coyle (concussion) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (neck) all left the game in the second half. Carradine was placed on injured reserve.

Next up: The 49ers travel to play the Cardinals in Week 4.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Titans 33, Seahawks 27

Record: 1-2 overall, 1-0 in division

Snapshot: The Seahawks had a 14-9 third-quarter lead but the Titans reeled off 21 consecutive points to take control. Tennessee accumulated 195 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, to wear down the Seattle defense.

Notable: Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson broke out of an early-season funk by throwing for 373 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Doug Baldwin had 10 catches for 105 yards and a score. Kam Chancellor had an interception wiped away because cornerback Richard Sherman was penalized for three different infractions on the play.

Quotable: “We have to get right. We’re not there yet. Hopefully we have enough time to get going and we need to work together, play together so that it shows up where we’re connected. Right now it’s kind of spotty and not consistent enough. We’ve got a big challenge and we’ve got to get together.” – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, via Seahawks.com

Key Stat: DeMarco Murray’s 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest rushing touchdown allowed by the Seahawks in the Carroll era.

Next up: The Seahawks host the Colts in Week 4.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Rams 41, 49ers 39

Record: 2-1 overall, 1-0 in division

Snapshot: Quarterback Jared Goff continued his impressive start to the season, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Todd Gurley added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Notable: Los Angeles has surpassed 40 points in two of its first three games one season after being the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. The Rams’ defense struggled but Aaron Donald’s late fourth-down sack of Hoyer secured the win. The Rams sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC West after the Cardinals and Seahawks lost.

Quotable: “He is just gradually becoming the quarterback that we want him to be and the way that he’s supposed to be.” -- offensive lineman Rodger Saffold on Goff, via therams.com

Injury update: Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin left the game with concussions.

Next up: The Rams travel to play the Cowboys in Week 4.