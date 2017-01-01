Around The NFC West - Week 1

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Panthers 23, 49ers 3

Record: 0-1

Snapshot: The 49ers’ offense sputtered in the opener, finishing with 217 total yards and a lone field goal. Quarterback Brian Hoyer finished 24-of-35 for 193 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his San Francisco debut.

Notable: The 49ers didn’t have much success on either side of the ball. The biggest bright spot was safety Jaquiski Tartt, who finished with a team-high seven tackles and an interception. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon was the best offensive player, catching six passes for 81 yards.

Quotable: “Anytime you lose and lose that way, it’s frustrating and disappointing. I’ll feel that all day today and all night and I’m sure our players will too. We’ve got to watch the tape tomorrow morning and figure out a way to get better.” – 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after the game

Injury update: Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high-ankle sprain in the contest and could miss several weeks.

Next up: The 49ers travel to play the Seahawks in Week 2

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Packers 17, Seahawks 9

Record: 0-1

Snapshot: Seattle’s offense struggled from start to finish, mustering only 225 total yards and 12 first downs in the loss. Seattle held a 3-0 lead at halftime but the Packers offense revved up in the second half while the Seahawks remained stagnant. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson finished 14-of-27 for 158 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Notable: Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy, who joined the Seahawks this offseason, was ineffective in his return to Green Bay, finishing with three rushing yards on five carries. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 28-of-42 for 311 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Quotable: “We know we can play a lot better.” – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Key Stat: 8. Receiving yards for tight end Jimmy Graham on seven targets, as the Seahawks couldn’t get one of their main offensive weapons involved.

Next up: The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 2

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Rams 46, Colts 9

Record: 1-0

Snapshot: Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner each had interception returns for touchdowns as the Rams routed the hapless Colts. Indianapolis was without star signal-caller Andrew Luck and Los Angeles feasted. Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien was 9-of-18 for 128 yards with the two interceptions before getting benched.

Notable: Rams quarterback Jared Goff was much better than in his forgettable rookie season, finishing this one 21-of-29 passing for 306 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Kupp had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Rams played without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout just days before the game, but still dominated.

Quotable: “I can’t say enough about the way that these guys have bought into what we’re trying to do. We know it’s one win and now the true measure of performance is consistency.” -- Rams coach Sean McVay

Key stat: 14. The points scored by the Rams defense. Los Angeles became the first team in NFL history with two interception returns for touchdowns and a safety in the same game.

Next up: The Rams will host the Redskins in Week 2