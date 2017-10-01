Around The NFC West - Week 13

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Seahawks 24, 49ers 13

Record: 1-10 overall, 0-5 in division

Snapshot: The 49ers were within 7-6 early in the third quarter but the Seahawks scored the next 17 points to pull away. Eric Reid intercepted Russell Wilson’s first pass of the game as San Francisco’s defense did well early before wearing down.

Notable: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his much-anticipated debut, although it came in garbage time after C.J. Beathard left with an injury. Garoppolo threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy as time expired. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin finished the game with four catches for 78 yards.

Quotable: “It was nice he got a touchdown. We got an off-schedule play, ran around and made a good play to Murph and it’s nice to get in the end zone.” – 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, via 49ers.com, on Garoppolo’s late scoring strike.

Injury Update: Beathard suffered a knee strain and hip contusion against Seattle, which could open the door for Garoppolo’s first start on Sunday.

Next up: The 49ers travel to face the Bears in Week 13.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 24, 49ers 13

Record: 7-4 overall, 4-0 in division

Snapshot: Russell Wilson completed 20-of-34 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win. Seattle remained a game behind the Rams in the NFC West.

Notable: The Seahawks have beaten the 49ers nine straight times, a streak which began in the NFC Championship game in January of 2014. Linebacker Bobby Wagner had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Quotable: “You can’t feel like that. When you start to think to overdo things you start to do too much. That is when you have a lot of issues in the game. We trust our guys out there. We believe that anybody that is back there is a great-caliber player.” – defensive end Michael Bennett, via theseahawks.com, on believing in the secondary despite its injury losses.

Injury Update: Safety Kam Chancellor did not play in the game and will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

Next up: The Seahawks host the Eagles in Week 13.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Rams 26, Saints 20

Record: 8-3 overall, 2-1 in division

Snapshot: Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams picked up another impressive victory. The Saints had won eight in a row heading into this game but Los Angeles never trailed.

Notable: Saints quarterback Drew Brees had only 96 passing yards through three quarters as Los Angeles did a great job of slowing down New Orleans’ high-powered offense. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals in the victory.

Quotable: “Brees is a Hall of Famer, no doubt. So if we let him get going early, we know the type of chaos he can cause for a defense. Guys just stayed to our game plan.” – defensive end Robert Quinn, via therams.com, on shutting down the Saints’ passing game.

Key Stat: 8. The number of wins this season for Los Angeles, which guarantees its first non-losing record since 2006.

Next up: The Rams will travel to play the Cardinals in Week 13