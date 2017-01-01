Around The NFC West - Week 2

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Record: 0-2 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: San Francisco was surprisingly competitive, as its defense played well. The 49ers had a three-point lead after a field goal by Robbie Gould early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on. Quarterback Brian Hoyer only had 99 yards passing on 27 attempts and threw an interception.

Notable: The 49ers still don’t have a touchdown this season, and went three-and-out on their final possession with a chance to tie the game or take the lead. Running back Carlos Hyde had a nice day, carrying the ball 15 times for 124 yards, including a 61-yard scamper in the first half.

Quotable: “It shows that we’re working toward building this culture right. We’ve had some rough times up here in the past couple of years. But today we were able to get the 12th Man out of here.” – 49ers linebackers Navorro Bowman, via the San Francisco Chronicle, on the valiant effort in Seattle.

Injury update: Safety Eric Reid injured his knee in the third quarter and is expected to miss multiple games.

Next up: The 49ers will host the Rams on Thursday night in Week 3.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Record: 1-1 overall, 1-0 in division

Snapshot: The Seahawks didn’t get their first touchdown of the year until the fourth quarter of their second game, but it was a huge one. Wilson evaded a sack and found wide receiver Paul Richardson for a nine-yard touchdown with 7:06 remaining for the go-ahead points. The Seattle defense held from there as the Seahawks escaped with an ugly win.

Notable: The Seahawks defense only gave up 248 total yards and shut down the 49ers passing game. Rookie running back Chris Carson had 20 carries for 93 yards. Free agent running back acquisition Eddie Lacy, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the team this offseason, was a healthy scratch.

Quotable: “It was ugly, but that’s football. When you grind it out like that, there’s something special to that. It’s not pretty, we had a lot of mistakes, but for us to come out of there with a victory and to grind it out like we did, it’s the beautiful part of the game.”—wide receiver Doug Baldwin on eking out a win.

Key Stat: 3.7. The miniscule yards per pass attempt figure allowed by the Seahawks defense.

Next up: The Seahawks will travel to play the Titans in Week 3

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Redskins 27, Rams 20

Record: 1-1 overall

Snapshot: Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins found Ryan Grant for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 to play for the game-winning score. The Rams’ chance to tie the game ended when quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted by Redskins linebacker Mason Foster 12 seconds later.

Notable: Rams running back Todd Gurley finished the game with 88 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. New Rams coach Sean McVay faced off with a team he knows well. He was an assistant with Washington the past seven seasons.

Quotable: “They made the plays, we didn’t. We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do to get that thing fixed and move forward.” – McVay after the loss.

Key stat: 229. Rushing yards allowed by the Rams in this one after a dominant defensive performance in the season opener against the Colts.

Next up: The Rams travel to play the 49ers on Thursday night in Week 3