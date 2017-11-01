Cardinals Ready For Color Rush

The Cardinals will finally get to wear their Color Rush uniforms Thursday night.

The specialty look was put in place before the 2016 season for "Thursday Night Football." But the Cards could not wear the black-with-red outfits because their Thursday game was in San Francisco, and the 49ers, as the home team, got to wear their own black uniforms that night. The Cardinals instead wore their white-on-white uniform pairing.

But this week, the Cards will at last don the new uniform.

For every Color Rush jersey purchased, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the NFL Foundation to support youth football and health and wellness programs across the United States.

The team is changing their social hashtag for the game, from the regular #BeRedSeeRed to #BirdsInBlack.

The Seahawks will be wearing their "Action Green" uniforms.

In addition to the Color Rush uniforms, the game will also be the Cardinals' Salute to Service night. The Cardinals will wear a #40 sticker on their helmets to honor the late Pat Tillman, a former Cardinal and Army Ranger. They will also use camouflage towels, hats and gloves.