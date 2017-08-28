Deone Bucannon Returns To Practice

Money linebacker Deone Bucannon donned a helmet for the first time this preseason on Monday, going through individual drills during practice.

Coach Bruce Arians said he came away from it fine and is still on schedule in his rehabilitation from offseason ankle surgery. The goal has always been for Bucannon to be ready right around the Sept. 10 opener in Detroit, and it should be close.

“We’ll just see how he progresses each day,” Arians said. “He’s still a little stiff. He’s got to get into football shape real fast.”

Arians wasn’t ready to make any grand proclamations after the step forward.

“I just saw him through individual drills (Monday),” Arians said. “I mean, it’s way too early (to know).”

Veteran Karlos Dansby and rookie first-round pick Haason Reddick are currently manning the inside linebacker spots. Arians hasn’t said how he will divvy up the playing time once all three are healthy, preferring to cross that bridge when he gets there.

CARDINALS KEEP EYE ON HURRICANE HARVEY

Multiple Cardinals players either grew up or currently live in the Houston area, which has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in recent days.

Wideout Brittan Golden is worried about water getting into his home, while cornerback Brandon Williams and tackle Givens Price are natives of the area with many family members and friends coping with the natural disaster.

“As far as I can remember, the few hurricanes we had growing up in Houston, none of them had been this severe,” Price said. “I think a lot of people kind of downplayed it even though they still prepared for it. I’ve been receiving pictures, videos, from different friends and family members. It’s unbelievable how much flooding is going on right now. We’re talking about highways, airports, just covered in water. I’m hoping people are safe and doing well, but it’s pretty severe.”

Price and Williams both said those close to them are doing OK, with the loss of power the biggest issue thus far. Williams said he’s praying for those hit harder by the hurricane.

“Around this time it gets like that in Texas, but never this bad,” Williams said. “It was kind of devastating.”

The Houston Texans have donated $1 million to the United Way Relief Fund to help those affected, and the NFL Foundation matched that total. Fans can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.

CHRIS JOHNSON BATTLING FOR SPOT ON TEAM

Chris Johnson has yet to lock up a roster spot, as Arians called it “a battle” behind the presumed 1-2 punch of David Johnson and Kerwynn Williams on the depth chart.

Johnson said he started slowly in training camp after the lack of offseason work, but beyond the two fumbles on Saturday against the Falcons, felt like he proved he still has the burst left in his legs.

“There’s no question,” said Johnson, who finished with six carries for 31 yards. “I feel like I showed it in the last game, this game we just played. The whole thing through camp, just being a vet with it, knowing how to practice and make my way through it – it was a pretty long camp.”

Johnson said he does not expect to play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Broncos.

SPLITTING UP PRACTICE

The Cardinals’ veterans only did conditioning work on Monday afternoon as few, if any, big names are expected to play against Denver. The younger players practiced in the bubble. It will be their final chance to show they deserve a roster spot.

“Most of the young guys who are playing in this game got a lot of reps,” Arians said.