Five Things To Watch: #AZvsIND

Five things to watch for in the Cardinals-Colts game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:
From Humble Rumble to the Kerwych
Here the Cardinals get to find out, probably not all that enthusiastically, what life without
Paging Carson Palmer, paging Mr. Carson Palmer
The quarterback had a bad game. He admitted it. Now, with the running game shifting and questions about the offensive line – which is dealing with injuries too, most notably to left tackle
Assessing the luck without Luck
The Cardinals will not face Andrew Luck (although that wasn’t a big deal in 2013, when the Cards shut him down in a 40-11 win). The Colts quarterback has a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since last season. It means the QB is going to be the struggling Scott Tolzien or newcomer Jacoby Brissett, who was just acquired before the first game. Coach Chuck Pagano hasn’t announced who will start, but neither are Luckian in their abilities, or anything like Matthew Stafford. In other words, the defense has to find a way to dominate.
Getting on the right side of the turnover ratio
Heavy is the head that wears the crown of being heavy favorites
As bad as the Cardinals felt after losing to the Lions, they did not lose 46-9 to a Rams’ team that shouldn’t be beating anyone 46-9. The Colts aren’t that bad (no NFL should ever be that bad) and will have the crowd behind them in their home opener. But the Cards are favorites and should be favorites. They have to play like it, and avoid an upset that would make for an incredibly ugly beginning to the season.