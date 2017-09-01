Five Things To Watch: #DALvsAZ

Five things to watch for in the Cardinals-Cowboys game Monday at University of Phoenix Stadium:
Everything is on the line
You hear it before every game – NFL, college, high school: It starts up front. The Cowboys struggled in Denver last week because the Broncos were superior on both sides of the ball with their offensive and defensive lines. The Cowboys are supposed to have one of the best offensive lines in football, but Ezekiel Elliott could only run for eight yards on nine carries. On the other side, the fits and starts of the Cardinals’ offense (with plenty of blame to go around) does begin with the offensive line. The Cards have to find a way to hold up, offensively and defensively.
To whom does Palmer throw?
About those first impressions
No more 10 a.m.-in-Arizona start times. In fact, the Cardinals don’t even get the 1 p.m. kickoff. This one is a night game, with plenty of time to ramp up. It’ll be important to be there. The first half has not been kind to the Cardinals’ offense in either game. The four-quarter totals of those two first halves for the Cardinals: Six points, 307 total yards, 56 yards rushing, 21-for-45 passing, 4-for-17 on third downs, and three turnovers. Needing faster starts is an understatement.
He doesn’t have to be CJ2K, but CJ80 would be nice
Home is where the heart is
The Cardinals haven’t had a home game since the Bears visited in the preseason back on Aug. 19. Home field does make a difference in the NFL, and while the Cardinals need to play better, they can get a boost in front of the home crowd. In years past – before the arrival of University of Phoenix Stadium – Dallas fans would dominate. But that has shifted, and getting a chance to be under the lights of “Monday Night Football” along with it being the home opener should up the energy in the Cardinals’ favor.