Five Things To Watch For: #AZvsDET

Five things to watch for in the Cardinals-Lions game Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:
Rested and ready – Time to prove the plan for Palmer
Bruce Arians and
So Chandler, do you remember Greg Robinson?
There were things the Cardinals didn’t do well last season but one thing they did do was rush the passer. The Cards led the league in sacks, and linebackers
The target on
A goal of rushing for 1,000 yards and gaining 1,000 yards receiving is admirable. It’s also realistic, given what David Johnson proved last season. But make no mistake, Johnson – if he wasn’t already – will be the main target for every defense he sees in 2017. Until and unless the Cardinals’ passing game can find its consistency again, Johnson will be needed on offense and will be the focal point of defenses. That’s not unusual for a bell cow back like Johnson – ask Le’Veon Bell, or Ezekiel Elliott – but it is a reality with which the Cardinals and Johnson must deal.
Bethel on an island
Wipe the sleep from your eyes
Arians says kickoff times don’t matter. Palmer says they don’t matter (coming home from late East Coast night games, that matters, he said.) No Cardinals are going to blame the early start, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have an impact. The Cardinals have gotten out on the field around 10 a.m. each day this week in preparation, and the Cards fly to Detroit Friday to get an extra night of acclimation. The Cards have six early kickoffs this year – including London, which actually will be a night game over there – so dwelling on start times doesn’t do any good.