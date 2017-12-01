Full Highlights - Cardinals vs. Giants

Congrats to @LarryFitzgerald!— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017
That's now nine seasons with 1,000 receiving yards in his career. pic.twitter.com/AGxES8IFdU
Fitz with his third catch, this time gaining 20. Cards inside the 10, and Fitz is heading toward those 8 total catches he needs for 100.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 24, 2017
Antoine Betheawith his team-high fourth interception.
Merry Fitzday!— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
Fitz with a pass, completing it for 21 yards to
Jaron Brown. The first completion of Fitz's illustrious career.
When in need, find Fitz. Every time.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 24, 2017
Larry Fitzgeraldwith a 13-yard TD catch. That's his 100th catch of the season. He has eight catches for 104 yards in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Aoh2iq424y
Bethea with his second interception of the game here at the end of the first half. Just sat back and waited for Eli throw.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
Kerwynn Williamsalready has 35 yards rushing in the second half. Had zero net rushing yards in the first half.
Smokey Brown with a 15-yard TD catch. Bruce Arians said this week it would be great to see him get one after an injury-plagued year.— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 24, 2017
— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 24, 2017
Kareem Martinwith the forced fumble and the Giants punt again. Cardinals' defense still pitching a shutout.
Bucannon with a strip-sack (he's had a great game) and— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 24, 2017
Robert Nkemdichegets his first NFL splash play, returning the fumble for a TD.
The whole game* https://t.co/GHu896sRRc— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 25, 2017