If Needed, Alex Boone Ready For O-Line

“Just two guys having dinner talking about the offense,” Boone said.
Any little thing to help the offensive line, which may very well need Boone to play this week amid injuries and a rough opener in Detroit.
Starting left guard
“That’s why we brought (Boone) here,” offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Harold Goodwin said. “Savvy vet, played a lot of football, has played left guard. I like Boone. The attitude he brought to the room has been great, it’s been awesome, and I feel comfortable with him.”
Boone, signed just last week, said he was ready to play if needed.
“I don’t think I have a choice, do I?” Boone added. “I mean, in this league, does anybody really care if you’re not ready? So I guess it’s better to be ready than not ready.”
Goodwin also thinks Wetzel will be ready too, after a poor game in Detroit. Wetzel had been practicing at multiple positions last week, but has been able to get all his work in at left tackle prepping for the Colts.
“It better help him a lot, alright? It better help him a lot,” Goodwin said. “You saw what you saw, I saw what I saw. We were not pleased. He knows, and he’s not pleased. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who is out there, you have to hold up. If you are playing the pivotal spot of left tackle, that’s the money side of the protection, you have to hold up.”
NEEDING TO WIN IN INDY
The Cardinals continued to talk about how much better they need to play after the season-opening loss. Quarterback
“We didn’t run the ball very well, we didn’t catch the ball very well,” Goodwin said. “He can’t take all the blame. That was an offensive failure.”
It puts the Cards is a tough spot, trying to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole that often is difficult to get out of when it comes to any postseason hopes – although different players see it differently.
“I feel like they are all must-wins,” wide receiver
Said cornerback
NIKLAS JOINS THE INJURY LIST
Tight end
Linebacker
For the Colts, there was a laundry list of players hurting. Cornerback Vonate Davis (groin) and center Ryan Kelly (foot) are both unlikely to play, and linebacker Antonio Morrison (elbow), safety Darius Butler (hamstring) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) also sat out. Wide receiver Chester Rogers (hamstring), guard Ian Silberman (lumbar) and tackle Jeremy Vujnovich (ankle) were limited.