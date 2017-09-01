J.J. Nelson Earns NFC Offensive Honor

Under the radar is where J.J. Nelson prefers to be.

"I just let my play do the talking, for the most part," the wide receiver said after the Cardinals beat the Colts.

His play spoke volumes in the game, though. Nelson had five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, coming up with arguably two of the biggest plays in the fourth-quarter comeback that allowed for a 16-13 overtime win. Nelson had a 45-yard touchdown catch to help slice the lead to three, and then a 30-yard catch later in the quarter set up the game-tying field goal.

That effort earned Nelson the NFC offensive player of the week award, which was announced Wednesday morning.

Nelson is the first weekly winner for the Cardinals this season. Last year, running back David Johnson was the NFC's offensive winner twice, and cornerback Marcus Cooper won it on the defensive side.

Nelson has 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns this season.