J.J. Nelson Earns NFC Offensive Honor

Under the radar is where J.J. Nelson prefers to be.
"I just let my play do the talking, for the most part," the wide receiver said after the Cardinals beat the Colts.
His play spoke volumes in the game, though. Nelson had five catches for 120 yards and a
That effort earned Nelson the NFC offensive player of the week award, which was announced Wednesday morning.
Nelson is the first weekly winner for the Cardinals this season. Last year, running back
Nelson has 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns this season.