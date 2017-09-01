John Wetzel On Left As D.J. Humphries Recovers

With left tackle D.J. Humphries to miss one or two games after spraining his right MCL in Detroit Sunday, the obvious possibility was for long-time left tackle Jared Veldheer , who had moved to the right side this season, to switch back to his original spot.

But given Humphries’ short timeline on the sideline, coach Bruce Arians said Veldheer will stay put. Backup John Wetzel, who struggled at left tackle after coming in for Humphries, will remain in Humphries’ spot.

“Wetzel plays left better than right,” Arians said. “So, we’ll probably stick to where we are right now. It does not look to be any kind of long-term injury.”

Arians did say if Humphries were out long-term, Veldheer would probably move back to the left side. But getting Wetzel a full week of practice at left tackle – instead of moving all around the line, which is what he does in a normal week of practice – will make a difference, Arians added.

“Wetzel didn’t do his job as well as he normally does,” Arians said. “I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

Veldheer said after talking with Humphries, Humphries is optimistic about of quick recovery. No one has broached the subject of him playing on the left side.

“I’m just focused on what is in front of me,” Veldheer said. “So far, it’s doing what I’ve been doing. I haven’t talked to anyone about switches or anything.”

FIVE-STAR ISSUES

Frequently in training camp, Arians talks about what the young players are not doing, noting that the veterans are solid. But after the season-opening loss in Detroit, Arians flipped the script, saying it was the Cardinals’ stars that need to improve.

“Our five-star players didn’t play well enough to beat a team on the road,” Arians said. “Our young players, on the positive side, played very, very well. I’m very pleased with all the young guys that got in and had a role. They’ll get their role expanded now because they were positive. And I really expect our five-star players to bounce back pretty quick.”

The Cardinals travel to Indianapolis Sunday. The Colts lost their opener in Los Angeles against the Rams, 49-6. Quarterback Andrew Luck, who has not practiced since last season, has already been ruled out for the game.

WHEELER RE-SIGNS, WRIGHT RELEASED