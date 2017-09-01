Kurt Warner To Get HOF Ring At Cards Game

Former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a halftime ceremony on Oct. 1 against the 49ers.

Warner was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 after a storybook career that was capped by helping the Cardinals reach the Super Bowl after the 2008 season. The others who made up the 2017 Hall of Fame class were kicker Morten Anderson, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Warner was the 13th member of the Cardinals’ organization inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The team will also hold a halftime ceremony on Dec. 3 against the Rams to add former quarterback Jim Hart to the Ring of Honor. Hart, who played 18 years with the franchise, will become the 17th member of the Ring of Honor.

Hart owns the team record for career wins by a quarterback (87) and established franchise records for completions (2,590), attempts (5,069), passing yards (34,639) and touchdown passes (209). He was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1974-77 and was the NFC Player of the Year in 1974.