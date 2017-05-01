All News

Larry Clark Lone Tryout Kept By Cardinals

Posted 37 minutes ago

Darren Urban azcardinals.com Blog

Wide receiver catches Arians' eye in rookie minicamp

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Larry Clark, an undrafted rookie tryout player at this weekend's rookie minicamp, on Monday.

It’s rarely a bad thing when the head coach notices you as an NFL tryout player.

So when Bruce Arians specifically mentioned CSU-Pueblo wide receiver Larry Clark Friday after the first day of rookie minicamp, it was hard not to pay attention. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise the Cardinals signed Clark Monday, the lone tryout player to be kept after the weekend.

The Cards had an open spot on the 90-man roster after releasing safety Christian Bryant Thursday afternoon.

Making the team as a wide receiver will be a different story. The Cardinals already have a host of veterans: Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, J.J. Nelson, Jaron Brown and Brittan Golden among the long-time vets. Jeremy Ross and Marquis Bundy remain from last season, Andre Ellington has moved over from running back and the team signed Aaron Dobson in free agency.

The third-round draft pick was Chad Williams, and the Cards also grabbed Carlton Agudosi and Krishawn Hogan as undrafted free agents. Arians, as a matter of fact, mentioned Agudosi Friday at the same time as he was praising Clark.

The Cardinals begin organized team activities Tuesday.

