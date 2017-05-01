Larry Clark Lone Tryout Kept By Cardinals

It’s rarely a bad thing when the head coach notices you as an NFL tryout player.

So when Bruce Arians specifically mentioned CSU-Pueblo wide receiver Larry Clark Friday after the first day of rookie minicamp, it was hard not to pay attention. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise the Cardinals signed Clark Monday, the lone tryout player to be kept after the weekend.

The Cards had an open spot on the 90-man roster after releasing safety Christian Bryant Thursday afternoon.

Making the team as a wide receiver will be a different story. The Cardinals already have a host of veterans: Larry Fitzgerald , John Brown , J.J. Nelson , Jaron Brown and Brittan Golden among the long-time vets. Jeremy Ross and Marquis Bundy remain from last season, Andre Ellington has moved over from running back and the team signed Aaron Dobson in free agency.

The third-round draft pick was Chad Williams , and the Cards also grabbed Carlton Agudosi and Krishawn Hogan as undrafted free agents. Arians, as a matter of fact, mentioned Agudosi Friday at the same time as he was praising Clark.

The Cardinals begin organized team activities Tuesday.