Larry Clark Lone Tryout Kept By Cardinals

It’s rarely a bad thing when the head coach notices you as an NFL tryout player.
So when Bruce Arians specifically mentioned CSU-Pueblo wide receiver Larry Clark Friday after the first day of rookie
The Cards had an open spot on the 90-man roster after releasing safety Christian Bryant Thursday afternoon.
Making the team as a wide receiver will be a different story. The Cardinals already have a host of veterans:
The third-round draft pick was
The Cardinals begin organized team activities Tuesday.