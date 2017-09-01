Seeking Offensive Line Improvement

One of the first things Bruce Arians noticed when viewing video of Sunday’s win over the Colts was a first-quarter pass in which quarterback Carson Palmer was sacked on a five-step drop.

“I’d get frustrated if I took a quick five and got sacked right off the second play of the game,” Arians said. “Yeah, I’d get real frustrated. (The pass rushers) just beat our guys one-on-one.”

The offensive line has gone through injuries already. The starting left side of the line – tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) and guard Mike Iupati (triceps) – missed the game, although Arians said backup tackle John Wetzel played well and thought backup guard Alex Boone played well enough considering what a short time he’s been in Arizona. Arians also said center A.Q. Shipley was fine Sunday.

He’d like to get better play out of right guard Evan Boehm , however. And right tackle Jared Veldheer , who struggled throughout the game, is still trying to get used to a new side after moving from the left in the offseason.

“It’s not easy, but he’s had enough work at it now to use the proper technique,” Arians said. “He’s got to trust his technique.”

Palmer was sacked four times Sunday, and hit nine times.

It’s not communication issues as much as getting beat one-on-one, Arians said. Boehm, who had been a center in college, is still learning his spot. Arians was asked if Boone had a chance to be in the mix as a starting guard somewhere when Iupati returns to health.

“I wouldn’t say that yet,” Arians said. “It’s close.”

A DAY LATER, A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE ON PALMER

After the game, Arians made it plain Palmer has to play better. He did it bluntly after the game in Indianapolis. But the coach said after a review of the video of the game – in which he said the team overall probably did better than he had originally believed seeing it from the sidelined – his view of his QB was also different.

“He played a whole lot better than I thought he did,” Arians said. “A whole lot better.”

Palmer said after the game he didn’t really have a response to Arians’ critique, and Arians said Palmer normally doesn’t react when criticized.

“He’s ready for practice Wednesday, and that’s why it’s easy for me to say it, because he don’t give a (expletive),” Arians said.

JOHN BROWN LIKELY TO MISS ANOTHER GAME

The Cardinals got out of Sunday’s game relatively unscathed. Wide receiver Jaron Brown banged his knee late in the game and admitted he had been worried at first but said he was going to be OK.

The same can’t be said for wide receiver John Brown , who missed the Colts game with his lingering quadriceps injury and a comeback for the upcoming “Monday Night Football” game “doesn’t look hopeful,” Arians said.

“It would have to be miraculous, but we’ll get all the way to Monday night,” Arians added

Arians wasn’t quite as emphatic about Humphries, calling his recovery from a knee sprain “too close.”

“He’s better, but not anywhere near playing yet,” Arians said. “With that injury, you could make great strides in two or three days.”