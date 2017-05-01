Third-round pick Chad Williams Signs Deal

A week ago, Chad Williams was just getting to Tempe for the first time.

In the interim, the Cardinals’ third-round draft pick took part in the team’s rookie minicamp, blended in with the veterans for a week’s worth of organized team activities, and then Thursday, signed his first NFL contract – a four-year deal for the wide receiver.

“It’s been a grind,” Williams said of the week. “You have to be focused at all times. You have to have 100 percent focus and you have to try to be perfect every day.

“It’s hard, but that’s what we are pressing toward.”

It leaves three picks unsigned: First-round linebacker Haason Reddick , second-round safety Budda Baker and fourth-round guard Dorian Johnson . Baker may take a little longer than usual simply because he is not in Tempe. Baker cannot return to work with the Cardinals until after his class graduates at the University of Washington on June 9.

The Cardinals’ final three picks of the 2017 draft – fifth-rounders Will Holden and T.J. Logan and sixth-rounder Rudy Ford – all signed last weekend.

The pace is slightly slower than last season for the Cardinals. In 2016, all the picks were signed to their contracts by May 9.