Third-round pick Chad Williams Signs Deal

A week ago, Chad Williams was just getting to Tempe for the first time.
In the interim, the Cardinals’ third-round draft pick took part in the team’s rookie minicamp, blended in with the veterans for a week’s worth of organized team activities, and then Thursday, signed his first NFL contract – a four-year
“It’s been a grind,” Williams said of the week. “You have to be focused at all times. You have to have 100 percent focus and you have to try to be perfect every day.
“It’s hard, but that’s what we are pressing toward.”
The pace is slightly slower than last season for the Cardinals. In 2016, all the picks were signed to their contracts by May 9.