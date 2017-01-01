Arizona Cardinals' 2017 Season Preview

After the win total climbed from 10 to 11 to 13 in Bruce Arians’ first three seasons coaching the Cardinals, it felt like 2016 was destined to be the pinnacle. The roster looked better on paper than the NFC Championship entrant from the year before, and no one was shying away from Super Bowl chatter.

The dream journey never materialized. Special teams mishaps, close-game failures, passing game woes and injuries contributed to a 7-8-1 record and a seat at home during the playoffs. The early part of the offseason was just as disconcerting, as star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer considered retirement, while Arians’ longevity seemed in peril due to health problems.

As the 2017 season beckons, all three are back and ready for at least one more run. The outside expectations are lower after a losing season, but there is confidence internally, combined with a sense of urgency. The Cardinals know time is running out to get Fitzgerald and Palmer that elusive title.