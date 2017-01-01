Arizona Cardinals' 2017 Season Preview

After the win total climbed from 10 to 11 to 13 in Bruce Arians’ first three seasons coaching the Cardinals, it felt like 2016 was destined to be the pinnacle. The roster looked better on paper than the NFC Championship entrant from the year before, and no one was shying away from Super Bowl chatter.
The dream journey never materialized. Special teams mishaps, close-game failures, passing game woes and injuries contributed to a 7-8-1 record and a seat at home during the playoffs. The early part of the offseason was just as disconcerting, as star wide receiver
As the 2017 season beckons, all three are back and ready for at least one more run. The outside expectations are lower after a losing season, but there is confidence internally, combined with a sense of urgency. The Cardinals know time is running out to get Fitzgerald and Palmer that elusive title.
“Those guys, they’re the pillars of this team,” center
Offense
2016 Team Totals
Points Per Game
26.1
(6th in NFL)
Total Offense (Yards Per Game)
366.8
(9th in NFL)
Passing Yards Per Game
258.5
(6th in NFL)
Yards Per Pass Attempt
6.9
(23rd in NFL)
Rushing Yards Per Game
108.3
(18th in NFL)
Yards Per Carry
4.3
(12th in NFL)
Turnovers
28
(25th in NFL)
Third-Down Conversion Percentage
40.7
(14th in NFL)
Fourth-Down Conversion Percentage
50.0
(T-14th in NFL)
Players To Watch
QB Carson Palmer – The veteran signal-caller experienced a statistical decline in 2016, but much of the blame was due to struggles at offensive line and wide receiver. In his age-38 season, Palmer must prove he can still play at a high enough level to make the passing game click.
RB David Johnson - The Cardinals’ star running back has hit superstardom, and will aim to exceed last season’s dominant performance. He is young and extremely talented, and is eyeing a season of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.
WR Larry Fitzgerald - While he contemplated retirement this offseason, Fitzgerald is not playing like someone near the end of his career. The Cardinals’ star led the NFL in receptions in 2016 and returns as the go-to aerial option for Palmer once again.
LT D.J. Humphries - The former first-round pick was moved back to his natural position this offseason and hopes to lock down the quarterback’s blind side for years to come. The athleticism is apparent but Humphries still has to prove he can handle some of the game’s best edge rushers on a regular basis.
WR John Brown - The Cardinals are thinner at wide receiver this year than in the past. They should be fine if Brown can return to his 2015 form, but that’s a question mark. Complications from the sickle cell trait have burdened him for the past year-plus and it remains to be seen if Brown can overcome the health concerns and again be a dominant player.
2016 Individual Leaders
C. Palmer
364-of-597 for 4,233 yards
26 TD, 14 INT
D. Johnson
1,239 rush yards, 16 TD
80 catches for 879 yards, 4 TD
K. Williams
18 carries for 157 yards
2 TD
L. Fitzgerald
107 catches for 1,023 yards
6 TD
J.J. Nelson
34 catches for 568 yards
6 TD
Jo. Brown
39 catches for 517 yards
2 TD
M. Floyd
33 catches for 446 yards
4 TD
J. Gresham
37 catches for 391 yards
2 TD
Ja. Brown
11 catches for 187 yards
TD
Key Losses
WR Michael Floyd
G Evan Mathis
TE Darren Fells
G Earl Watford
Key Additions
WR Chad Williams
G Alex Boone
Three Keys To The Offense
Protect Palmer
The offensive line was racked by injuries a season ago, and there were games in which Palmer was mercilessly pressured by opposing defenses. When he has time to throw, the passing game has the capacity to be solid, but Palmer’s lack of mobility means the line must hold up.
Give DJ The Rock
Arians has said this offseason he would like to get Johnson the ball 30 times per game, between carries and receptions. That might be ambitious, but clearly he has become the focal point of the offense. There are more question marks on offense this year compared to past seasons, but the brilliance of Johnson can cover a lot of it up.
Passing Game Balance
The Cardinals were dynamic in 2015 because their deep-ball attack worked to near-perfection. It didn’t work nearly as well early in 2016, and eventually the passing game shifted to shorter, lower-risk passes. Arians likes going deep, but Palmer has to do a good job of taking his shots when available while also finding underneath receivers when they are the best option.
Defense
2016 Team Totals
Points Per Game Allowed
22.6
(14th in NFL)
Total Defense
(Yards Per Game)
305.2
(2nd in NFL)
Passing Yards Per Game Allowed
210.3
(4th in NFL)
Yards Per Pass Allowed
6.8
(10th in NFL)
Rushing Yards Per Game Allowed
94.9
(9th in NFL)
Yards Per Carry Allowed
3.6
(3rd in NFL)
Turnovers
28
(T-4th in NFL)
Third-Down Conversion Percentage Allowed
38.8
(13th in NFL)
Fourth-Down Conversion Percentage Allowed
46.7
(T-14th in NFL)
Players To Watch
S Tyrann Mathieu – The former All-Pro was never right in 2016 as he recovered from a torn ACL. The Cardinals lost two key safeties this offseason when Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger left in free agency, so Mathieu’s return to an elite playmaker is critical. He looked like that player throughout the preseason, but has to stay healthy.
LB Chandler Jones – The Cardinals gave up a second-round pick in a trade for Jones before the 2015 season and then inked him to a big-money extension in March, so they have a lot invested in him. Jones accumulated 11 sacks a year ago and believes he is in line for a bigger year now that he’s more comfortable with the defense.
CB Patrick Peterson – The All-Pro cover man has been in prime form the past two seasons, regularly limiting the opposing team’s No. 1 receiving option. While Peterson doesn’t put up big statistical numbers because quarterbacks tend to avoid him, he is an integral part of the defense and will be needed to do much of the same in 2017.
LB Markus Golden – Jones is more heralded and has the traditional edge-rushing tools, but Golden was the one who led the team and finished tied for third in the NFL in sacks in 2016. A non-stop motor and a powerful base allows Golden to find success, and the pass rush should be solid again if he can repeat last season’s production.
DT Robert Nkemdiche – The loss of Campbell is big, and while the Cardinals have many players rotating on the line, it’s the former first-rounder who has the natural talent to replace him. Nkemdiche showed impressive burst and disruption in training camp after a frustrating rookie year, and if a calf strain doesn’t linger, he should be a pivotal piece.
2016 Individual Leaders
C. Campbell
63 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT
T. Jefferson
92 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
M. Golden
63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
P. Peterson
46 tackles, 3 INT, 8 pass deflections
C. Jones
57 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
D. Bucannon
100 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed
K. Minter
95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed
M. Cooper
65 tackles, 4 INT, 11 passes defensed
D.J. Swearinger
63 tackles, 3 INT, 2 sacks, 8 passes defensed
Key Losses
DT Calais Campbell
S Tony Jefferson
S D.J. Swearinger
CB Marcus Cooper
LB Kevin Minter
LB Alex Okafor
Key Additions
LB Karlos Dansby
S Antoine Bethea
LB Haason Reddick
S Budda Baker
LB Josh Bynes
CB Tramon Williams
Three Keys To The Defense
Stabilize No. 2 Cornerback
Peterson will again shadow the opponent’s best aerial option, but the defense can’t reach its potential if the cover man opposite him falters.
Hold Up In The Trenches
The front office didn’t add anyone of note following Campbell’s departure, believing in the returning players to pick up the slack. Nkemdiche,
Rookie Impact
The Cardinals used the No. 13 overall pick on inside linebacker
Special Teams
2016 Team Totals
Field Goal Percentage
75.0
(31st in NFL)
Extra Point Percentage
91.5
(23rd in NFL)
Yards Per Punt
41.9
(32nd in NFL)
Net Yards Per Punt
37.0
(32nd in NFL)
Yards Per Kickoff Return
21.8
(16th in NFL)
Yards Per Punt Return
6.1
(30th in NFL)
Players To Watch
Phil Dawson – After Chandler Catanzaro’s shaky season, the Cardinals let him leave and signed Dawson. He is 42 years old but has connected on 87.5 percent of his field goals and 96.4 percent of his extra points the past two seasons. The Cardinals believe they have upgraded the position.
Andy Lee – Matt Wile and Richie Leone battled for the punter job throughout the offseason, but neither got the job. The Cardinals signed Lee, a three-time All-Pro selection, after he was released by the Panthers. The punting position has been a weak spot in the past few years and Lee hopes to stabilize it.
Kerwynn Williams – Rookie
2016 Individual Leaders
C. Catanzaro
21-of-28 FG
43-of-47 extra points
M. Wile
10 punts for 437 yards
43.7 average, 37.5 net
D. Butler
32 punts, 1,350 yards
42.2 average, 35.6 net
B. Golden
11 kick returns, 266 yards
24.2 average
Jo. Brown
17 punt returns, 119 yards
7.0 average, 51-yard kickoff return
Key Losses
K Chandler Catanzaro
P Matt Wile
Key Additions
K Phil Dawson
P Andy Lee
PR/KR T.J. Logan
Three Keys To Special Teams
Snap, Hold, Kick
It seems easy enough, but the Cardinals had all sorts of problems last season. Long snapper Kameron Canaday was released after Week 3 because of errant snaps, and there were issues in Miami later in the season.
Improve Kick Coverage
The Cardinals allowed 23.1 yards per kick return a season ago, the ninth-most in the NFL, including the back-breaking 104-yard touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson in Minnesota. Arians blamed the issues on injuries to many critical special teams players. The unit needs to do a better job this season.
Stay Anonymous
Unless it is a game-winning kick, it’s generally a good thing for special teams to remain unnoticed. Last year it was front and center too many times because of errors. The Cardinals have talent on both sides of the ball. If the special teams can become a strength with Dawson and Lee leading the way, it could play a big role in the team’s resurgence.