A Good Start For Haason Reddick

Posted 1 hour ago

The Cardinals clearly planned to bring Haason Reddick along slowly in his NFL debut on Sunday, rotating their first-round pick with Josh Bynes at inside linebacker. It didn’t take long for Reddick to prove he was ready for the grand stage. The talented youngster avoided the mental errors that plagued him in the preseason and consistently showed well against the run and in coverage.

Reddick totaled 10 tackles in the game, including two for loss. He was given an 82.6 grade by Pro Football Focus, the highest on the team.

“He was outstanding,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s one of those young guys that played extremely well. He got the one penalty with hands to the face, but he was going full speed. He’s fast and he’s going to be a heck of a player.”

Three plays stood out to me: the throw in the flat to Theo Riddick which Reddick stuffed for a one-yard loss on third-and-1; a tackle of Ameer Abdullah on a stretch play; and the blitz off the edge when he just missed Matthew Stafford for a sack.

Reddick had two quarterback pressures on his five pass-rushes, per PFF, and didn’t miss a tackle in his six attempts. The athletic explosion is apparent, and it will be interesting to see how Reddick is deployed moving forward since versatility is one of his big strengths.

In a game where a lot of things went wrong, Reddick was a bright spot.

Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • Carson Palmer Has Company

    Posted Sep 11, 2017

    There is no way to sugarcoat it: Carson Palmer got off to an awful start to the season in Detroit on Sunday. While it was an ugly showing, Palmer had plenty of company across the NFL in Week 1, as myriad established quarterbacks started the season slowly.

  • Avoiding The Early East Coast Trap

    Posted Sep 5, 2017

    The Cardinals will begin the season with two East Coast road games, traveling to Detroit in Week 1 and then Indianapolis. Both contests start at 1 p.m. Eastern, a time many believe is a detriment to West Coast teams because their body clocks are set three hours earlier.

  • Punter Battle Going To The Wire

    Posted Aug 30, 2017

    The Cardinals must decide on a few backups before Saturday’s cuts, but the only starting position battle remaining is at punter. The competition is close. Matt Wile has done better on kickoffs, coach Bruce Arians said, and he seems like the favorite to win the job, but a big showing in the final preseason game on Thursday against the Broncos could give Richie Leone the edge.

  • Fourth Outside Linebacker Fuzziness

    Posted Aug 28, 2017

    The Cardinals seemed to have their outside linebacker rotation pretty well cemented heading into training camp, but it’s less clear now. Markus Golden and Chandler Jones are still the starters, while Kareem Martin has secured the role as the main backup. The issue is at the fourth outside linebacker spot.

