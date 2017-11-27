Backup Quarterbacks Keeping Cardinals Afloat

Posted 2 hours ago

The loss of a starting quarterback can torpedo a season faster than any other injury in football. The Cardinals, though, are getting solid performances from their backups.

The loss of a starting quarterback can torpedo a season faster than any other injury in football.

The Cardinals, though, are getting solid performances from their backups.

The team is 2-2 since Carson Palmer went down, and it’s hard to blame Drew Stanton or Blaine Gabbert in the losses to the Seahawks and Texans. The Cardinals were within one score in the fourth quarter of both of those defeats and each signal-caller managed the game well.

Gabbert’s performance in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville was particularly impressive, as he looked poised and decisive in the pocket against its elite defense. He joined the Chargers’ Philip Rivers as the only quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns against the Jaguars this season.

Gabbert and Stanton deserve credit for keeping the Cardinals afloat, but so, too, does coach Bruce Arians, who has an offensive system that is intricate but fruitful once a signal-caller masters it.

“It’s a heavy workload on a quarterback, and we ask them to do an awful lot,” Arians said. “But once you get it, it’s pretty quarterback-friendly.”

Many teams are sunk without their starting quarterback, but the Cardinals have shown over the past few years they can remain competitive without Palmer.


Backup Quarterback Starts in 2017
 OpponentCompAttYardsTDINTRating
Drew Stanton 49ers (W) 15 30 201 2 1 80.0
Drew Stanton Seahawks (L) 24 47 273 1 0 75.9
Blaine Gabbert Texans (L) 22 34 257 3 2 92.4
Blaine Gabbert Jaguars (W) 22 38 241 3 1 83.3

Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • Backup Quarterbacks Keeping Cardinals Afloat

    Posted 2 hours ago

    The loss of a starting quarterback can torpedo a season faster than any other injury in football. The Cardinals, though, are getting solid performances from their backups.

  • Chandler Jones On Franchise-Record Pace

    Posted Nov 27, 2017

    The Cardinals traded a second-round pick for Chandler Jones in 2016 and then gave him a lucrative five-year extension this offseason, which meant there was considerable downside if the star edge-rusher didn’t live up to expectations. But as Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, “I think you know why we paid the guy.”

  • Budda Baker Aces The Test

    Posted Nov 20, 2017

    The analytics site Pro Football Focus has a grading system akin to a classic school teacher. A rating above 90 is viewed as elite, a mark in the 80s is good, a grade in the 70s is average and so forth. On Sunday, Budda Baker was the valedictorian.

  • Larry Fitzgerald Is Not Slowing Down

    Posted Nov 13, 2017

    Larry Fitzgerald is the oldest wide receiver in the NFL, and yet, he continues to perform like a star in his prime. The Cardinals’ wide receiver is putting together yet another phenomenal season at the age of 34. Fitzgerald has 60 catches through nine games – tied with Antonio Brown for most in the NFL – for 677 yards and three touchdowns.

  • Jared Veldheer Back On Track

    Posted Nov 9, 2017

    Jared Veldheer was searching for answers during the first five games of the season, and it seems he has found them. The Cardinals’ dependable left tackle went through some growing pains as he moved to the right side but has corrected course over the past three games.

Subscribe Read More »
Add Your Comment:

 Guidelines: Please keep your comments relevant to the topic and appropriate. Abusive or combatant comments towards other fans will not be tolerated and will be removed from display on this site. Use the "Report Abuse" link to help keep the Cardinals community at its best.