Cardinals’ Defense Following An Unwanted Path

Posted 1 hour ago

The Cardinals’ defense is continuing a pattern it wants to escape. In 2016, the team finished second in total defense but 14th in scoring defense. This season, it is ninth in total defense, but 27th in points allowed.

On a per-play basis, the unit has done a nice job of limiting opponents. However, there are a couple of glaring reasons why the numbers don’t correlate. The first is the lack of turnovers created. The Cardinals have two takeaways on the season, which is tied for last in the NFL among teams that have played three games.

The other is the red zone defense. The Cardinals are last in the NFL at limiting touchdowns once a team gets inside the 20, giving them up in 87.5 percent of opportunities.

The unit was hurt by poor field position on Monday night, as the Cowboys’ first three touchdowns came after they started at the 50 or better. However, it is still incumbent upon the defense to buckle down in those situations and force a field goal.

The Cardinals are talented on defense, so the turnovers should increase and the red zone issues should decrease as the season goes on. But with an offense that figures to be up and down for the foreseeable future, marked improvement is needed if the Cardinals plan on remaining in the playoff hunt.

Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • Budda Baker And The Playing Time Problem

    Posted Sep 25, 2017

    Budda Baker has done a nice job in limited action the first two weeks of the season, and coach Bruce Arians would like to get his rookie safety more playing time on defense. There’s one problem: There isn’t much room for him in the secondary.

  • Squashing The Turnover Bug

    Posted Sep 20, 2017

    It’s no secret the Cardinals’ offense has been poor this season, and with the injuries to running back David Johnson and wide receiver John Brown, it could be a slog for the foreseeable future. There is one simple way to improve quickly: slow the turnovers.

  • Cardinals Come Back From The Brink

    Posted Sep 18, 2017

    As the minutes ticked away in the fourth quarter on Sunday, it was clear the Cardinals were perilously close to an 0-2 start to the season. But just how improbable was their comeback victory over the Colts?

  • In Defense Of Justin Bethel

    Posted Sep 14, 2017

    The Cardinals cornerback allowed six completions for 103 yards with the two touchdowns and interception (not counting his pass breakup on a two-point conversion). That’s a quarterback rating of 88.2, which is average, but still better than the 114.4 rating allowed by the Cardinals on the rest of Stafford’s throws. It was a decent day, and it could have been a great one.

