Cardinals’ Defense Following An Unwanted Path

The Cardinals’ defense is continuing a pattern it wants to escape. In 2016, the team finished second in total defense but 14th in scoring defense. This season, it is ninth in total defense, but 27th in points allowed.

On a per-play basis, the unit has done a nice job of limiting opponents. However, there are a couple of glaring reasons why the numbers don’t correlate. The first is the lack of turnovers created. The Cardinals have two takeaways on the season, which is tied for last in the NFL among teams that have played three games.

The other is the red zone defense. The Cardinals are last in the NFL at limiting touchdowns once a team gets inside the 20, giving them up in 87.5 percent of opportunities.

The unit was hurt by poor field position on Monday night, as the Cowboys’ first three touchdowns came after they started at the 50 or better. However, it is still incumbent upon the defense to buckle down in those situations and force a field goal.

The Cardinals are talented on defense, so the turnovers should increase and the red zone issues should decrease as the season goes on. But with an offense that figures to be up and down for the foreseeable future, marked improvement is needed if the Cardinals plan on remaining in the playoff hunt.