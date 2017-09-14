Cardinals Come Back From The Brink

As the minutes ticked away in the fourth quarter on Sunday, it was clear the Cardinals were perilously close to an 0-2 start to the season. But just how improbable was their comeback victory over the Colts?

ESPN has an algorithm that computes a team win’s expectancy after every play. The Cardinals’ low point, not surprisingly, came as they stared down a third-and-20 from their 18 with 8:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The deficit was already at 10 points, and before the snap, their odds of winning were tabbed at only 3.2 percent.

In a vast majority of cases, a team facing a third-and-20 will have to punt two plays later. If the Cardinals did that, it would have taken a perfect finish to win.

Instead, quarterback Carson Palmer found Jaron Brown for a 22-yard gain, and a roughing the passer penalty tacked on 15 more yards. J.J. Nelson caught a 45-yard touchdown one play later, and all of a sudden, the win probability jumped to 28.2 percent.

Once Phil Dawson connected on the overtime field goal, the Cardinals officially completed the biggest comeback on the young season, according to ESPN.

Latest By The Numbers

  • In Defense Of Justin Bethel

    Posted Sep 14, 2017

    The Cardinals cornerback allowed six completions for 103 yards with the two touchdowns and interception (not counting his pass breakup on a two-point conversion). That’s a quarterback rating of 88.2, which is average, but still better than the 114.4 rating allowed by the Cardinals on the rest of Stafford’s throws. It was a decent day, and it could have been a great one.

  • A Good Start For Haason Reddick

    Posted Sep 13, 2017

    The Cardinals clearly planned to bring Haason Reddick along slowly in his NFL debut on Sunday, rotating their first-round pick with Josh Bynes at inside linebacker. It didn’t take long for Reddick to prove he was ready for the grand stage. The talented youngster avoided the mental errors that plagued him in the preseason and consistently showed well against the run and in coverage.

  • Carson Palmer Has Company

    Posted Sep 11, 2017

    There is no way to sugarcoat it: Carson Palmer got off to an awful start to the season in Detroit on Sunday. While it was an ugly showing, Palmer had plenty of company across the NFL in Week 1, as myriad established quarterbacks started the season slowly.

  • Avoiding The Early East Coast Trap

    Posted Sep 5, 2017

    The Cardinals will begin the season with two East Coast road games, traveling to Detroit in Week 1 and then Indianapolis. Both contests start at 1 p.m. Eastern, a time many believe is a detriment to West Coast teams because their body clocks are set three hours earlier.

