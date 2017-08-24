Fourth Outside Linebacker Fuzziness

Posted 1 hour ago

The Cardinals seemed to have their outside linebacker rotation pretty well cemented heading into training camp, but it’s less clear now. Markus Golden and Chandler Jones are still the starters, while Kareem Martin has secured the role as the main backup. The issue is at the fourth outside linebacker spot.

The Cardinals seemed to have their outside linebacker rotation pretty well cemented heading into training camp, but it’s less clear now.

Markus Golden and Chandler Jones are still the starters, while Kareem Martin has secured the role as the main backup. The issue is at the fourth outside linebacker spot. Free agent addition Jarvis Jones was expected to round out the group, but a back injury has kept him sidelined for most of the preseason.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday he wouldn’t be able to go into the regular season with an injured Jones on the active roster. Unless Jones can get healthy and show something this week, he seems destined to either get released or placed on injured reserve.

The Cardinals will likely study the outside linebacker cuts closely this weekend, and could claim someone from another team. If they stay internal, Cap Capi seems to be the leading candidate for the fourth spot if Jones doesn’t secure it.

Capi has only gone against backups in the preseason, but has registered 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a team-best eight quarterback hits through four games. He was named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week after a 1.5-sack performance on Saturday, and PFF has labeled Capi the Cardinals’ most effective preseason pass-rusher.

Jones signed a $2.2 million contract with a $1 million signing bonus in free agency, and as a former first-round pick, the hope was that he could rejuvenate his career in special packages on defense with the Cardinals. Instead, his impact has been negligible, and Capi is trying to take advantage by turning his dark-horse chance into a spot with the team.

Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • Fourth Outside Linebacker Fuzziness

    Posted 1 hour ago

    The Cardinals seemed to have their outside linebacker rotation pretty well cemented heading into training camp, but it’s less clear now. Markus Golden and Chandler Jones are still the starters, while Kareem Martin has secured the role as the main backup. The issue is at the fourth outside linebacker spot.

  • When A Good Defense Goes Bad

    Posted Aug 24, 2017

    The Cardinals had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. Sort of. They finished second in the NFL in both yards per play (4.8) and yards per game (305.2) allowed. Based on those numbers, the scoring defense should have been among the league’s elite, but it wasn’t. The Cardinals gave up 22.6 points per game last season, 14th in the NFL.

  • Brandon Williams, Tyrann Mathieu Draw Acclaim

    Posted Aug 21, 2017

    Cornerback Brandon Williams and safety Tyrann Mathieu were both named to Pro Football Focus' “Team of the Week,” which recognized the best player at each position. Williams had the fifth-highest grade of anyone on the list at 88.3. Mathieu earned an 88.6 coverage grade and a 78.4 overall grade on the night.

  • John Brown's Injury Probability

    Posted Aug 16, 2017

    How likely is it that John Brown is affected by injuries during the regular season? It’s impossible to know exactly, but a group of scientists are wagering a guess.

  • Andre Ellington Shows Some Explosion

    Posted Aug 14, 2017

    Andre Ellington didn’t have an overwhelming statistical night on Saturday against the Raiders, but did show glimpses of the player who once upon a time was the starting running back for the Cardinals. Ellington finished with 20 rushing yards on seven carries, added four catches for 31 yards, and, according to Pro Football Focus, did not make any mistakes in pass protection. PFF gave him a grade of 77.1 for his work, which was one of the higher marks on the team.

Subscribe Read More »
Add Your Comment:

 Guidelines: Please keep your comments relevant to the topic and appropriate. Abusive or combatant comments towards other fans will not be tolerated and will be removed from display on this site. Use the "Report Abuse" link to help keep the Cardinals community at its best.