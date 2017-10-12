No Woes For Opposing Kickers

Posted 1 hour ago

In what can only be explained as a statistical quirk, the Cardinals have been on the wrong end of some excellent kicking the past three seasons. Opponents were below league average on field goals against the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014, but have been kicking at a collective All-Pro level ever since.

The Buccaneers might be fretting over their kicking game after Nick Folk’s disastrous three-miss outing in last week’s loss to the Patriots. That performance landed him on injured reserve, and Tampa Bay will head to Arizona with new kicker Patrick Murray in tow.

If recent history holds, they don’t have anything to worry about.

In what can only be explained as a statistical quirk, the Cardinals have been on the wrong end of some excellent kicking the past three seasons. Opponents were below league average on field goals against the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014, but have been kicking at a collective All-Pro level ever since.

The Cardinals have watched all 10 field goal attempts against them split the uprights this season, and opponents have connected at a 93.8 percent clip dating back to the start of 2015. Conversely, Chandler Catanzaro and Phil Dawson have struggled over that time span, combining to hit only 80.6 percent of their attempts.

The Cardinals used to be among the league leaders in blocked field goals, but coach Bruce Arians said rule changes have limited those opportunities. The interior push is harder to achieve because various actions are now penalized.

“If you lose your balance now and lean on a guy, it’s leverage,” Arians said. “Up the middle, Calais (Campbell) and those guys, who have jumped before and landed, or just put a hand on somebody, is now a penalty. Everything has to come off the edge.”

So the field goal kickers are getting cleaner looks, and over the past three years, Cardinals opponents have been uncommonly successful at booting them through.


 FG Made
FG Attempted
Percentage
Cardinals (2017)
Opponents (2017)		 9
10		 13
10		 69.2
100.0
Cardinals (2016)
Opponents (2016)		 21
25		 28
28		 75.0
89.3
Cardinals (2015)
Opponents (2015)		 28
26		 31
27		 90.3
96.3
 Cardinals (2014)
Opponents (2014)		 29
25		 33
32		 87.9
78.1
Cardinals (2013)
Opponents (2013)		 30
25		 36
32		 83.3
78.1
Cardinals (Overall)
Opponents (Overall)		 117
111		 141
129		 82.9
86.0


Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • No Woes For Opposing Kickers

    Posted 1 hour ago

    In what can only be explained as a statistical quirk, the Cardinals have been on the wrong end of some excellent kicking the past three seasons. Opponents were below league average on field goals against the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014, but have been kicking at a collective All-Pro level ever since.

  • The Other Overlooked Northern Iowan

    Posted 6 hours ago

    Everyone knows the story of David Johnson, the Northern Iowa running back that lasted until the third round of the 2015 draft before the Cardinals snatched him up. Johnson has proven to be a fantastic small-school find, and now the Cardinals are getting solid production from one of his college teammates. Defensive lineman Xavier Williams left Northern Iowa the same year as Johnson and latched on as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals.

  • The Added Threat Of DeSean Jackson

    Posted Oct 12, 2017

    Vincent Jackson surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season six times in his career, but by last year’s meeting with the Cardinals, Tampa Bay’s veteran wideout was no longer a dynamic threat. It’s not a surprise the Buccaneers beefed up their pass-catching weapons this offseason, as it was clear during the Cardinals’ blowout win in Week 2 that wide receiver Mike Evans needed some help. Enter DeSean Jackson, the former Eagles star.

  • Can Haason Reddick Get To The Quarterback?

    Posted Oct 4, 2017

    Haason Reddick did a great job getting into the backfield in college. In his final season at Temple, the Cardinals’ first-round pick had 9½ sacks and 22½ tackles for loss. But there’s a reason he was drafted as an inside linebacker. Reddick is listed at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, which is much smaller than a traditional edge-rusher at the NFL level. However, with the season-ending knee injury to Markus Golden, he is now expected to be used on the outside in passing situations.

  • Tyvon Branch Rises To The Top

    Posted Oct 3, 2017

    Tyvon Branch is not the most celebrated player in the Cardinals’ secondary, but through four games, he’s arguably been the best. The veteran had another fantastic game against the 49ers on Sunday, and as a result has moved atop Pro Football Focus’ safety rankings with a 91.1 overall grade.

Subscribe Read More »
Add Your Comment:

 Guidelines: Please keep your comments relevant to the topic and appropriate. Abusive or combatant comments towards other fans will not be tolerated and will be removed from display on this site. Use the "Report Abuse" link to help keep the Cardinals community at its best.