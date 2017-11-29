The Cardinals’ Defense Is Above Average

Posted 34 minutes ago

The Cardinals’ defense started slowly this year and bottomed out against the Rams in Week 7. After the 33-0 loss in London, the team ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed. The next week, the players spoke adamantly about the need to improve, and they have. The Cardinals’ defense has played well in all but one game – Houston -- since Carson Palmer went down, and while the team is still just 26th in scoring defense, multiple advanced metrics agree that the defense has been above average on the season.

The Cardinals’ defense started slowly this year and bottomed out against the Rams in Week 7. After the 33-0 loss in London, the team ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed.

The next week, the players spoke adamantly about the need to improve, and they have.

The Cardinals’ defense has played well in all but one game – Houston -- since Carson Palmer went down, and while the team is still just 26th in scoring defense, multiple advanced metrics agree that the defense has been above average on the season.

Football Outsiders’ DVOA ratings peg the Cardinals as the ninth-most effective defense in the NFL. Pro Football Reference has the unit with 13.34 expected points added on the season, which is 11th in the NFL. ESPN’s formula has the Cardinals as better than break even on defense.

Points allowed is a pretty basic statistic, and doesn’t account for field position or touchdowns by opposing defenses. The more advanced analytics break defenses down on a play-by-play basis, which is a better indicator of future performance.

Sunday’s win over the Jaguars is a good example. The Cardinals’ defense gave up a paltry 219 yards of total offense, but Jacksonville put up 24 points due to Calais Campbell’s fumble recovery for a touchdown and a score after a long kick return.

The Rams come to town for Sunday’s rematch still clicking on all cylinders offensively. While Blaine Gabbert has been solid in his two games as the starting quarterback, once again the onus will be on the defense to lead the way. This time, it seems more prepared to do so.

Kyle Odegard azcardinals.com

Latest By The Numbers

  • The Cardinals’ Defense Is Above Average

    Posted 34 minutes ago

    The Cardinals’ defense started slowly this year and bottomed out against the Rams in Week 7. After the 33-0 loss in London, the team ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed. The next week, the players spoke adamantly about the need to improve, and they have. The Cardinals’ defense has played well in all but one game – Houston -- since Carson Palmer went down, and while the team is still just 26th in scoring defense, multiple advanced metrics agree that the defense has been above average on the season.

  • Backup Quarterbacks Keeping Cardinals Afloat

    Posted Nov 29, 2017

    The loss of a starting quarterback can torpedo a season faster than any other injury in football. The Cardinals, though, are getting solid performances from their backups.

  • Chandler Jones On Franchise-Record Pace

    Posted Nov 27, 2017

    The Cardinals traded a second-round pick for Chandler Jones in 2016 and then gave him a lucrative five-year extension this offseason, which meant there was considerable downside if the star edge-rusher didn’t live up to expectations. But as Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, “I think you know why we paid the guy.”

  • Budda Baker Aces The Test

    Posted Nov 20, 2017

    The analytics site Pro Football Focus has a grading system akin to a classic school teacher. A rating above 90 is viewed as elite, a mark in the 80s is good, a grade in the 70s is average and so forth. On Sunday, Budda Baker was the valedictorian.

  • Larry Fitzgerald Is Not Slowing Down

    Posted Nov 13, 2017

    Larry Fitzgerald is the oldest wide receiver in the NFL, and yet, he continues to perform like a star in his prime. The Cardinals’ wide receiver is putting together yet another phenomenal season at the age of 34. Fitzgerald has 60 catches through nine games – tied with Antonio Brown for most in the NFL – for 677 yards and three touchdowns.

Subscribe Read More »
Add Your Comment:

 Guidelines: Please keep your comments relevant to the topic and appropriate. Abusive or combatant comments towards other fans will not be tolerated and will be removed from display on this site. Use the "Report Abuse" link to help keep the Cardinals community at its best.