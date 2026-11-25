"You don't want to see anyone get fired, but we know the nature of this business," linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said. "Coach Rallis poured a lot into us, and I developed a great relationship with him. It was somebody who really gave me my first opportunity, trusted in me.

"We have to take it for what it is. You just have to be better as a defense, as a team. These next six weeks are going to be key with how we go about our business, even with all this stuff going on."

Specifics of what Austin has modified weren't forthcoming, although in the open portion of practice on Wednesday the defense was working on takeaway drills not normally seen at that time.

Linebacker Zaven Collins said there are some rules from Rallis' scheme that are no longer part of the game plan, and he said edge rushers and defensive linemen will have a little more freedom. But for the most part, "it's still see the ball, get the ball."

"Decisions upstairs are made, and it's what it is," Collins said. "I love T.A. and we went over some new stuff today, and that's where we are at."

Robinson said he texted Rallis early Tuesday morning to thank him for everything he had done for Robinson.