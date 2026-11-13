After Trade Uncertainty, Budda Baker Happy To Remain A Cardinal

Budda Baker was on the golf course on Tuesday, "probably about hole 12 or 13" when his agent called to chat.

It was the NFL trade deadline, and despite frequent rumors that the eight-time Pro Bowl safety might be dealt, he remained with the team that drafted him in 2017.

"It's a business at the end of the day," Baker said Friday. "I was uncertain of what was going to happen, but I talked to (GM) Monti (Ossenfort), talked to (coach Mike) LaFleur, I talked to the guys, and realized what was happening.

"I'm happy to be here, and I'm excited to go against the Rams. I'm excited to still be a Cardinal."

Baker said he heard all the "buzz," so he wasn't unaware he could end up in a different locker room. But with the conversations with both his agent and the team, he had the "understanding I would be here."

Baker acknowledged there was some stress involved with the unknown. He also said he was excited for the future of the Cardinals after talking to LaFleur, and looked forward to Carson Beck's first start on Sunday.

The tweaks on the defensive side about a month ago, including, Baker said, getting him into the box more often, has helped that unit improve.

Baker brought up his age (30), a detail he knows is often suggested as a reason he might be moved, and emphasized he still thinks he is playing at a high level.

One of the reasons Baker wasn't moved, reportedly, was the organization's feeling that Baker represents the heart and soul of the team.

"It's special to understand that and to continue to be the heart of the team," he said. "But it's a team sport. I know I'm just one person on the team. If I can play great football, if I can continue to try and get the defense doing its job at a high level, we can continue to try to win.