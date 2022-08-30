Cardinals Reportedly Start Process On Final Cuts

The Cardinals, like the rest of the NFL, have to get down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Cardinals made official their first three cuts on Monday; they still need 24 roster moves to be official today -- one of which will include moving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the suspended list as he misses the first six games. The team was on the practice field Tuesday morning in their first workout of the final week of the preseason.

Teams must hand in their moves to the league by 1 p.m. Arizona time today. The Cardinals will officially announce their full list sometimes after that.