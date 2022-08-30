Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Reportedly Start Process On Final Cuts

Full list of roster moves to come later Tuesday afternoon

Aug 30, 2022
The Cardinals have reportedly released third-string quarterback Trace McSorley as they pare down to their 53-man roster.
The Cardinals, like the rest of the NFL, have to get down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Cardinals made official their first three cuts on Monday; they still need 24 roster moves to be official today -- one of which will include moving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the suspended list as he misses the first six games. The team was on the practice field Tuesday morning in their first workout of the final week of the preseason.

Teams must hand in their moves to the league by 1 p.m. Arizona time today. The Cardinals will officially announce their full list sometimes after that.

Until then, here is a list of the players that are reported to have been released or will be released:

