Cardinals Draft Party Returns To The Great Lawn

The Cardinals 2024 Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers will take place on Thursday, April 25 on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium from 4-9 p.m.

The Great Lawn opens at 4 p.m. and the NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are both free.

The Cardinals currently have two first-round picks (No. 4 and No. 27) and 11 total selections, including six in the top 90 (most in the NFL).

Fans can meet Cardinals players, alumni, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on a giant video board.

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into the draft party and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Cardinals Season Ticket Members will have Draft Party tickets already reserved in their account that can be accessed using the account manager function via www.azcardinals.com/am. All other fans may reserve tickets by visiting www.azcardinals.com/draftparty. Individuals can secure up to eight (8) free tickets for the Draft Party while supplies last.

Cardinals merchandise, including 2024 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale along with a host of local food trucks including the Bud Light Primetime Grill, a 75-foot semitruck-turned-restaurant on wheels. All sales at the draft party will be cashless.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

Kids Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables

Featuring combine activities and inflatables Autographs : Cardinals players, alumni and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures

: Cardinals players, alumni and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures Entertainment: Options include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests

Options include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests Big Red Siren: Fans will have the opportunity to take their picture alongside the Cardinals "Big Red Siren" used by the team on game days

Fans will have the opportunity to take their picture alongside the Cardinals "Big Red Siren" used by the team on game days Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Children ages 5-12 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer & Cards Crew mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders & Flag Team

PARKING: Free parking at State Farm Stadium will be available in the Southwest Orange lot off 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.