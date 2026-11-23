Mike LaFleur said recently that the Cardinals' season was now in evaluation mode.

After Sunday's 34-7 road loss to the Chiefs, the head coach acted on some of the evaluation, firing defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday.

Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin, who has served as a defensive coordinator with three other NFL teams, will move into an interim defensive coordinator role for the balance of the season, LaFleur said. He emphasized it was his decision.

"I just felt in my heart this morning we needed a change," LaFleur said. "A fresh voice."

LaFleur called Rallis an "utmost professional" in telling him about the move. He added that Rallis told him to say how much he was going to miss the locker room, organization, city and fanbase.

Rallis had been a holdover from Jonathan Gannon's staff. Unlike the offense, the defense has been relatively healthy this season, save for a year-ending neck injury to top cornerback Will Johnson.

The Cardinals have allowed at least 30 points in eight of 11 games this season and are 31st in the NFL in points allowed at 29.4.

"It has not been good enough collectively," LaFleur said. "All phases. As a team. It's my job to find solutions, and this is one we are trying to find."

The offense hasn't "held our end of the bargain," LaFleur said. While the defense has struggled, the rotating quarterback situation has led the Cardinals to scoring only 16 points over the past three games.

The coordinator change can provide a "natural jolt," but LaFleur said it will still come back to execution soon enough. Asked about the development of younger draft picks LaFleur also said the players have the talent and the coaching needs to draw it out of them.

What would be success with Austin in charge? "We need to see results but it's bigger than that," LaFleur said. "We need to see 11 as 1. ... We just haven't stopped the bleeding enough."

After Sunday's game, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was asked about what the next steps were to fix the unit and admittedly struggled with a response.

"Honestly, I just feel like guys just got to keep working, just keep attacking it one day at a time," Wilson said. "I don't really have an answer for you."

Austin has served as defensive coordinator of the Lions, Bengals and Steelers, the latter of which he worked from 2022-2025. Austin will be a candidate to be the coordinator in 2027, but LaFleur said he was focused on this week's game against the Commanders.

LaFleur added during his Arizona Sports interview Monday the Cardinals will cast a wide net in finding a coordinator for next season.

"The foundation of what TA is able to do isn't necessarily the foundation of what he'd put in starting in April, but he's been around this a long time," LaFleur said. "He's been around successful defenses. I just thought it was the right time."