Cardinals Plane On Display At Luke Days 2024 Airshow

Fans have chance to board the plane team takes on the road

Mar 22, 2024 at 04:35 PM
Players board the plane before the Chicago road trip last season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Those attending the Luke Days 2024 Airshow this Saturday and Sunday will notice a new aircraft among the many on display.

The custom Arizona Cardinals Boeing 777 team plane that the team uses for all road trips will make its first public appearance as part of the two-day event that showcases the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial demonstration squadrons and the elite, unique skills that all USAF pilots must possess.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Cardinals and (owner) Michael Bidwill in particular for all they do to support Luke Air Force Base," said Brigadier General Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing Commander. "We know that the inclusion of the Cardinals team plane will be a special highlight of the Luke Days 2024 Airshow."

Fans will have the chance to board the Cardinals team plane and see what it's like for Cardinals players when they hit the road.

The Luke Days Airshow: The event is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday with special performances beginning at approximately 11 a.m. each day. For more information on Luke Days, please visit www.LukeDays2024.com.

