The Cardinals basically didn't have Carson Beck for a couple of weeks earlier this season because of his back spasms, a moment in time that was mostly invisible because he was the third quarterback. So the news that he was going to miss a second straight start this week with those same kind of back issues was not a surprise to coach Mike LaFleur.
Beck could return next week. If he does, and stays healthy, that's a six-game sample size of evaluation. Not ideal. But not crippling.
"The most important is Sunday, no doubt," LaFleur said Friday after ruling Beck out. "But we get to see things in practice that (media) obviously don't get to see, that the people don't get to see. I know where we stand with it right now. We want to get them out there as much as we can on those Sundays, obviously. But those are not the cards we were dealt."
So it's Week 2 of the Josh Johnson experience. And Johnson faces the team for whom he started a game for in the 2025 season finale in Washington. The Commanders OC is former Cardinals QB David Blough, who was Johnson's assistant QB coach in Washington last year.
Johnson said the Commanders' defense is dramatically different than the time he spent there. But with finally a full week of practice as a starter, Johnson said there is a "different kind of calm" to the Cardinals' offensive situation.
"I've been able to see what guys can do in real time, as opposed to seeing a rep for the first time on Sunday," Johnson said. "That takes some of the anxiety out."
-- LaFleur wasn't saying yet whether rookie Joey Aguilar or returnee Kedon Slovis would serve as Johnson's backup on Sunday. Given that Aguilar showed up two weeks ago, Slovis – who worked in this offense all offseason and through the preseason before being released – makes some sense to be QB2, even if he has been in two different offenses since.
-- On the topic of QBs, enough of the goofy conspiracy theories that Beck isn't really hurt. What, pray tell, would be the motivation for this? The Cardinals want to see him play. Beck, before the back acted up, made it clear he loves playing and you could even tell he was a little disappointed he sat as long as he did. The kid is dealing with a bad back. I can see it myself. Stop with the ridiculousness.
-- Trey McBride has his catches, 87 of them. That's second in the NFL going into Week 12, one back of CeeDee Lamb (who had another seven on Thanksgiving.) His yards aren't where he and the Cardinals would like for that many receptions (689), although that's not a surprise with the offensive/QB turmoil.
Johnson told McBride during the game last week "there were things I owe him, in opportunities." McBride said this week it's understandable, given how little time the two have played together.
"We wish we would've hit those opportunities when we got them, but he saw what he saw," McBride said. "There are a few I felt I could've gotten the ball on and maybe he worked a different side or whatever happened. We're still learning together. He's learning how I run routes, my mannerisms, different things I do out there. A full week of practice … the connection will continue to get better.
"I don't think he owes me anything. He was just disappointed we didn't hit on those plays."
Said Johnson, "It's trusting Trey. … He can be a safety net for me."
-- Running back Jeremiyah Love – remember him? – is eligible to return next week against the Eagles from Injured Reserve. When Love last played, Jacoby Brissett was his quarterback. That was a lot of quarterbacks ago.
"He's doing well," LaFleur said of Love's status. "We'll know more each day and then kind of figure it out on Monday to see what it looks like for Philly, or if we need the extra week for the bye week."
-- Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (yes, I'm going Sun Devils and it's my decision) comes to town playing well for Washington. The Commanders have won three of four, and Daniels remains a threat to not only hurt with the pass but take off and burn a defense with his legs.
"We need to take care of him and make sure he doesn't go crazy," interim defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.
-- With Beck sidelined, the No. 1 Cardinals storyline on Sunday will be what this defense looks like with Austin in charge, and if the unit does indeed get a spark with the change.
-- Cornerback Max Melton didn't play any defensive snaps in Kansas City and his status doesn't sound much different going into the Commanders game, even with the change in coordinators. He has made his disappointment known on social media and reiterated it on Friday.
"I don't know what I did to like get my time taken away," Melton said. "I felt like I was having a really good season. That's pretty much it. I haven't got a clear answer to what I've done to get removed from my spot.
"I'm sticking to the normal routine, still making plays in practice, still paying attention to meetings, still doing everything. I think it's right, but I don't know. Just kind of lost and frustrated."
-- All that said, Melton is embracing his role on special teams, saying he has long wanted to be a kickoff return man dating back to college. And he scoffed at the big picture idea the Cardinals have nothing to play for.
"It's still it's still your job," Melton said. "In the NFL, come put your best foot forward. We're still in here getting better, working as hard as we can to win the game. People might say, 'Oh, you guys are tanking. Oh, you guys are doing this.' No, we're coming in here working our ass off every day. I promise."
-- Another defensive back, Garrett Williams, played well as a rookie in 2023. He emerged as an excellent slot cornerback in 2024, was and used more often outside in 2025 in base defense to up his snaps. But he hurt his Achilles. He came back this year, but has seen his defensive snaps shrink considerably. Williams doesn't know how it will impact him, saying "whoever is calling it, whatever he asks us to do, our job is to make the most of it."
Williams acknowledged the way the season has played out hasn't been easy. (Williams is also scheduled to be a free agent in March.)
"Anybody in the building, we come in here because we want to play and make an impact on the game," Williams said. "All I can do is control what I can, which is practice to the best of my ability and give myself the best chance to earn a role. Yeah, it's frustrating, but I feel anybody in this situation would be frustrated."
-- Sunday's game will be the 150th of Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker. He will become the 18th player to play at least that many games with the franchise. The last to reach that total? Calais Campbell, whose return in 2025 allowed him to get to 155 games with the franchise. Baker would tie Campbell at 155 assuming he plays in the balance of the schedule.
-- So much was (understandably) made last week of the Cardinals starting four QBs in four weeks, and that of the four times it has happened, the Cardinals had done it twice. One of the QBs involved in the 2022 Arizona scenario – David Blough – is now the Commanders offensive coordinator. Blough started for the Cardinals in J.J. Watt's final NFL game at San Francisco, throwing a 77-yard TD to A.J. Green.
-- Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is also on Washington's staff as a defensive advisor. He was hired in-season to help with the Commanders game-planning, and the defense just happened to hold the high-flying Bengals to 20 points on Monday night.
-- The Cardinals are in evaluation mode. That's clear with Jayden Williams playing right tackle, since Paris Johnson Jr. would be left tackle next year. That's a single example. The reps for an undrafted rookie like wide receiver Trey Wallace is another.
"I see it as an incredible challenge," LaFleur said. "We're not going to win a Super Bowl this year. We're not going to the playoffs. We know that, but what a frickin' opportunity to see what some of these guys can do and how they're going to be a part of the solution moving forward."
See you Sunday.