-- Trey McBride has his catches, 87 of them. That's second in the NFL going into Week 12, one back of CeeDee Lamb (who had another seven on Thanksgiving.) His yards aren't where he and the Cardinals would like for that many receptions (689), although that's not a surprise with the offensive/QB turmoil.

Johnson told McBride during the game last week "there were things I owe him, in opportunities." McBride said this week it's understandable, given how little time the two have played together.

"We wish we would've hit those opportunities when we got them, but he saw what he saw," McBride said. "There are a few I felt I could've gotten the ball on and maybe he worked a different side or whatever happened. We're still learning together. He's learning how I run routes, my mannerisms, different things I do out there. A full week of practice … the connection will continue to get better.

"I don't think he owes me anything. He was just disappointed we didn't hit on those plays."

Said Johnson, "It's trusting Trey. … He can be a safety net for me."

-- Running back Jeremiyah Love – remember him? – is eligible to return next week against the Eagles from Injured Reserve. When Love last played, Jacoby Brissett was his quarterback. That was a lot of quarterbacks ago.

"He's doing well," LaFleur said of Love's status. "We'll know more each day and then kind of figure it out on Monday to see what it looks like for Philly, or if we need the extra week for the bye week."

-- Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (yes, I'm going Sun Devils and it's my decision) comes to town playing well for Washington. The Commanders have won three of four, and Daniels remains a threat to not only hurt with the pass but take off and burn a defense with his legs.

"We need to take care of him and make sure he doesn't go crazy," interim defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.

-- With Beck sidelined, the No. 1 Cardinals storyline on Sunday will be what this defense looks like with Austin in charge, and if the unit does indeed get a spark with the change.

-- Cornerback Max Melton didn't play any defensive snaps in Kansas City and his status doesn't sound much different going into the Commanders game, even with the change in coordinators. He has made his disappointment known on social media and reiterated it on Friday.

"I don't know what I did to like get my time taken away," Melton said. "I felt like I was having a really good season. That's pretty much it. I haven't got a clear answer to what I've done to get removed from my spot.

"I'm sticking to the normal routine, still making plays in practice, still paying attention to meetings, still doing everything. I think it's right, but I don't know. Just kind of lost and frustrated."

-- All that said, Melton is embracing his role on special teams, saying he has long wanted to be a kickoff return man dating back to college. And he scoffed at the big picture idea the Cardinals have nothing to play for.