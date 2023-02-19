Cardinals Reportedly Get A Defensive Coordinator

The holiday weekend is here but Jonathan Gannon promised he'd be working on setting his staff and Saturday night, he took the first step.

Nick Rallis, the 29-year-old linebackers coach for the Eagles under Gannon this past season, has been picked to be the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. His relatively short coaching career in the NFL started in 2018 with the Vikings, for whom he coached through 2020 (with Gannon) before both moved over to the Eagles.