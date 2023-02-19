Cardinals Reportedly Get A Defensive Coordinator

The holiday weekend is here but Jonathan Gannon promised he'd be working on setting his staff and Saturday night, he took the first step.
Nick Rallis, the 29-year-old linebackers coach for the Eagles under Gannon this past season, has been picked to be the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. His relatively short coaching career in the NFL started in 2018 with the Vikings, for whom he coached through 2020 (with Gannon) before both moved over to the Eagles.
Rallis was a college teammate at the University of Minnesota with Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams.
"I don't think about too much as far as where do I lack in my lack of experience," Rallis said during his first year as linebackers coach with the Eagles. "I just try to focus on accumulating as much knowledge as possible."
The move has not been announced officially, nor has the status of former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph -- who has reportedly interviewed with the Broncos for the same position.