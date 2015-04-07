Cardinals To Host Flag Football Tournament



Top two teams per age group earn medals and all participants receive gift packs



In conjunction with Farmer John's Big Red Rib & Music Festival, the Cardinals will host the second annual "Big Red Flag Football Tournament" on May 2-3 at Lawn C on the south side of University of Phoenix Stadium.

The tournament is open to all youth flag football organizations in the following age groups: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. Round-robin play takes place on Saturday and elimination rounds will be played on Sunday.

The top two teams per age group will receive medals and all participants and coaches will receive a gift pack complete with Farmer John's Big Red Rib & Music Festival coupons and other giveaways. The cost to participate is $150 per 12-player team.

Applicants are encouraged to visit www.azcardinals.com/fan-zone/ribfest-tournament-form.html for more information. They can also e-mail Mo Streety with the Cardinals Community Relations department at mstreety@cardinals.nfl.net.