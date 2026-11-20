Carson Beck's back is a problem, and now it's likely the Cardinals will have their fourth different starting quarterback in the last four games.

Coach Mike LaFleur said Friday that the Cardinals are proceeding with the idea backup Josh Johnson will start in Kansas City against the Chiefs after Beck's back spasms flared up on Thursday.

LaFleur did not completely close the door on Beck being available.

"We're just taking it one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time," LaFleur said. "Taking one minute, getting him as it's basically just kind of responding to the treatment. You know, see how he he feels when he wakes up (Saturday)."

Part of the equation will also be the three-hour plane flight to Kansas City as well.

Johsnon, who has been in the NFL on and off since 2009, would be making only his 12th start in his 51st career game. The Cardinals signed him off the Bengals practice squad last week.

He did win his last start, Jan. 4 this year with Washington in the final game of the 2025 season against the Eagles.

"You've got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like (Johnson) has," said LaFleur, who previously coached Johnson with the Jets. "He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starter. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just his the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He's mature and he can still sling it. It's not like he was just on the on the street."

The other quarterback available is undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar, who like Johnson was signed last week, in his case off the Jaguars practice squad.

LaFleur said wide receiver Devin Duvernay is the team's emergency quarterback.

In 2022, the Cardinals did start four quarterbacks in four weeks as well. Kyler Murray tore his ACL against the Patriots in Week 14. Colt McCoy started the next week against the Broncos and suffered a concussion. Trace McSorley started against the Buccaneers, and then David Blough started the last two games of the season.