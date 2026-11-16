Evaluation Evolution, And Rams Aftermath

-- Linebacker Zaven Collins pointed to poor tackling by the Cardinals which allowed the Rams to come away with a lopsided second half on Sunday. The Cardinals did a nice job for the entirety of the first half, but as the offense struggled, the defense looked like it wore down.

That manifested itself at the end of the game. The Rams got the ball on their own 4 with 12:15 left in the game. They never surrendered the ball, reaching the Arizona 16 over 17 plays, the first 15 being rushing attempts by Rams running back (and one-time Cardinal) Ronnie Rivers. Rivers gained 81 yards. The last two plays were Matthew Stafford kneeldowns.

"You've got to go back to those basics and know what you're supposed to do and when to do it," Collins said. "You're a professional. I mean, we're all professional athletes. We got to be able to do that. So that comes with the word professional. So you've got to be able to do it."

Said LaFleur, "We have to find a way to get off the field."

-- LaFleur noted how it felt like the Cardinals in the second half had so few plays it was "as low as I have ever seen in my life." He was correct in terms of the Cardinals, who tied their mark for the fewest plays in a half (12) and had the fewest plays in a game in their history (34).

-- Tight end Trey McBride was the target on Beck's first pass, a 10-yard gain, and he had five catches going into the fourth quarter. But with the Rams holding the ball the whole time, he "only" had five receptions, snapping his streak of at least seven in a game at 11 straight.

-- LaFleur acknowledged the Rams shadowed McBride heavy in coverage, but that isn't going to stop. The Cardinals will have to do some things to free him up, and they will need more from their wide receivers. It was notable that the first pass to McBride, he was one of four tight ends on the field.

-- Collins was effective in the pass rush. He had a sack and should've had a second, although it was wiped out by a Denzel Burke penalty.

-- Even the Cardinals' good luck wasn't lucky enough. Beck scrambled on a fourth-and-2, was hit and fumbled on the ball only to have McBride fall on it for a first down. The problem? The rule says if an offensive player fumbles forward on fourth down and the offense recovers, the ball is placed where the fumble first happens. (So teams aren't fumbling forward on purpose.) Beck fumbled short of the line to gain, so it was a turnover on downs.

(LaFleur also said that fourth down play wasn't snapped on the correct snap count.)

-- One last thought: I don't know what Beck will be. No one does yet. Just like no one should've crowned him after the Hall of Fame game (h/t Denny Green), no one should bail now. That's what the whole point of playing him a bunch of games: seeing what the rookie gives you over a decent sample size.

One down. Seven to go.