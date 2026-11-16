Evaluation Evolution, And Rams Aftermath

The play will get lost because in the game, it didn't impact the final score: a nine-yard catch by rookie Harrison Wallace III on a throw from fellow rookie Carson Beck. It was Wallace's first NFL catch.
Mike LaFleur noted that specifically after Sunday's loss to the Rams. A good route, a good pass, the right offensive execution across all 11 players, a couple yards after the catch.
"That looked the part right there," the coach said. "That's a big deal right now."
LaFleur clearly wasn't happy postgame, nor should he have been. There were moments that gave him hope, particularly with Beck ("I'm excited about the growth Carson is going to have over the next seven weeks," LaFleur said). Yet, with seven games left, he also acknowledged he made it plain to the guys in the locker room that these couple months are crucial regardless of record.
Rookie quarterbacks, deep into the wide receiving depth chart, banged-up offensive linemen, none of it can be a thing.
"We've got what we've got right now. That's what I told the guys," LaFleur said. "There is no magic wand, there is no magic savior. We've got seven more weeks of a massive evaluation to see how this roster is going to look.
"I put it on front street for the guys. It's shared accountability. It's collective, no doubt. We can play better than that. We can make plays better than that. We can block better than that. We can stop the run better than that, with what we've got. There is no doubt in my mind."
The Cardinals need to do more for Beck, beginning with being able to run the ball better (34 yards on only 11 attempts). They need more offense period, though. With just 34 plays, that not only stunts the offense but makes it so much more difficult for a defense that has to go back out every few plays.
Yet these are the hurdles that come with a rookie quarterback. Beck's enthusiasm wasn't damaged in the least. He noted how the tape doesn't lie, and that the Cardinals needed to go back to work Monday.
But he also relishes more chances.
"It's awesome we have more opportunities to play this game," Beck said.
That starts next week in Kansas City, where the Chiefs have a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who just threw five touchdown passes on Sunday and looks like he's all the way back from his ACL tear.
Beck isn't Mahomes. But he's trying to carve out his own space in the league. LaFleur is looking at him – and everyone else – to see what that looks like for the rest of 2026.
"These next seven weeks are going to be awesome," LaFleur said.
-- Linebacker Zaven Collins pointed to poor tackling by the Cardinals which allowed the Rams to come away with a lopsided second half on Sunday. The Cardinals did a nice job for the entirety of the first half, but as the offense struggled, the defense looked like it wore down.
That manifested itself at the end of the game. The Rams got the ball on their own 4 with 12:15 left in the game. They never surrendered the ball, reaching the Arizona 16 over 17 plays, the first 15 being rushing attempts by Rams running back (and one-time Cardinal) Ronnie Rivers. Rivers gained 81 yards. The last two plays were Matthew Stafford kneeldowns.
"You've got to go back to those basics and know what you're supposed to do and when to do it," Collins said. "You're a professional. I mean, we're all professional athletes. We got to be able to do that. So that comes with the word professional. So you've got to be able to do it."
Said LaFleur, "We have to find a way to get off the field."
-- LaFleur noted how it felt like the Cardinals in the second half had so few plays it was "as low as I have ever seen in my life." He was correct in terms of the Cardinals, who tied their mark for the fewest plays in a half (12) and had the fewest plays in a game in their history (34).
-- Tight end Trey McBride was the target on Beck's first pass, a 10-yard gain, and he had five catches going into the fourth quarter. But with the Rams holding the ball the whole time, he "only" had five receptions, snapping his streak of at least seven in a game at 11 straight.
-- LaFleur acknowledged the Rams shadowed McBride heavy in coverage, but that isn't going to stop. The Cardinals will have to do some things to free him up, and they will need more from their wide receivers. It was notable that the first pass to McBride, he was one of four tight ends on the field.
-- Collins was effective in the pass rush. He had a sack and should've had a second, although it was wiped out by a Denzel Burke penalty.
-- Even the Cardinals' good luck wasn't lucky enough. Beck scrambled on a fourth-and-2, was hit and fumbled on the ball only to have McBride fall on it for a first down. The problem? The rule says if an offensive player fumbles forward on fourth down and the offense recovers, the ball is placed where the fumble first happens. (So teams aren't fumbling forward on purpose.) Beck fumbled short of the line to gain, so it was a turnover on downs.
(LaFleur also said that fourth down play wasn't snapped on the correct snap count.)
-- One last thought: I don't know what Beck will be. No one does yet. Just like no one should've crowned him after the Hall of Fame game (h/t Denny Green), no one should bail now. That's what the whole point of playing him a bunch of games: seeing what the rookie gives you over a decent sample size.
One down. Seven to go.
That's all for tonight.