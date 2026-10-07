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Focus For Mike LaFleur Is 1-0, Not QB1

Jacoby Brissett hoping to lead offensive jump against Lions

Oct 07, 2026 at 03:18 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Jacoby Brissett is QB1. And that isn't changing.

Coach Mike LaFleur has made that clear, despite the drumbeat from a portion of the fanbase hoping to see rookie QB3 Carson Beck get on the field.

"I'm just focused on this week and trying to be as good as we can be," LaFleur said about considering a QB change at any point. "Again, we were 12 feet away from scoring 30 (on Sunday) but we didn't and we lost. We have to improve from it and work to be 1-0 this week."

The Cardinals aren't getting the results with wins, but it would be difficult to make any argument that Beck would give the Cardinals a better chance at victories if he were to play.

Beck last got game action in the Hall of Fame game, a game in which the Panthers were playing reserves and featuring zero game-planning on defense.

Whenever Beck gets back on the field, it's going to look much different.

On his end, Brissett said again he shuts himself off from the noise and whatever might be said about his status and/or Beck's.

But he's not surprised it's floating out there.

"It's part of the gig," Brissett said. "I'm not shying away from any of that."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 in East Rutherford, NJ.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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