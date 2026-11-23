Where the Cardinals moved on from one Harrison, another Harrison emerges.

What the long-term evaluation of undrafted rookie wide receiver Harrison Wallace III will be is TBD, but he is one of the options the Cardinals now have at the position after all the injuries and the trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. And while Sunday's game was not a good result for the Cardinals, this is where you start to look for pockets of success.

Wallace, who played 36 snaps (after playing a total of seven the previous two games) and made an excellent 25-yard reception among his four catches for a team-best 57 yards, formed a pocket against the Chiefs.

"There will be some opportunities for other guys to show that they are going to be a part of the solution moving forward," coach Mike LaFleur said. "He is definitely a guy that (the moment) is not too big for him. There is certainly a long way to go in terms of details and stuff, but I think his transitions have been nice. ... I am looking forward to him continuing. He has been a bright spot for us. I am looking forward to continuing to showcase him."

Wallace said the week of prep was "a little crazy," given that the team had to pivot from QB Carson Beck to QB Josh Johnson late in the week. Wallace already knew he was part of the plan, seeing how the depth chart was working out beginning Wednesday.

"I just want to take advantage of my opportunities," Wallace said, saying he was just "living in the moment."

"Honestly, it's just being prepared," he said. "I'm going to keep harping on attacking (prep) like you're the starter."

The flip of Wallace's work meant fellow rookie Reggie Virgil only had two snaps, after 72 total the previous, and Devin Duvernay only had two, after 68 the previous three games. Zay Jones jumped to 32 snaps, after playing seven the week before. Simi Fehoko set his season-high with 52 snaps.

The evaluation of the offense hasn't been provided a large sample size -- the Cardinals again didn't have a ton of plays (56, after having at least 72 in six of the first eight games of the season).

Jayden Williams came back from his injury to play at right tackle all 56 snaps; former starter Elijah Wilkinson was limited to a lone special teams snap.

Tight end Trey McBride played only 80 percent of the snaps, his second-lowest percentage of the season.

LaFleur said postgame he wanted to keep in-house the reason Max Melton was benched on defense, but up until Sunday no cornerback had played 100 percent of the snaps in a game. Then both Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke did not come out of the game, setting season-bests in snaps (72) and snap percentage. For Clark is was his career-high in snaps. Rookie safety Wydett Williams Jr. also played every snap.

Melton did play 23 special teams snaps and was excellent in punt coverage and kickoff returns.

Kalen King continued to man the slot, with 34 snaps and 47 percent of snaps both his second-highest of season, while Garrett Williams was in for 10 snaps for a second straight game. Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson also played defense for the first time after not for three straight games.

Josh Sweat (38 snaps) and Zaven Collins (34 snaps) each had their playing time shrink to their lowest since Week 7, while Baron Browning was in for at least 50 percent of the snaps for a second straight game and Eku Leota, getting time after Jordan Burch went out for the season, set season-highs in snaps (28) and snap percentage (39).