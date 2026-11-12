Josh Johnson Had Already Earned Trust From Mike LaFleur

Josh Johnson was supposed to be a backup QB once before for Mike LaFleur at State Farm Stadium. That was back in 2020, when the 49ers were beat up and needed Johnson -- on their practice squad at the time -- to elevate up behind C.J. Beathard.

But this was 2020 and unfortunately for Johnson, he tested positive for Covid and missed the game. (Fun fact: Scrambling for a non-Covid backup, the 49ers signed Josh Rosen for that game against the Cardinals.)

The next season, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in New York with the Jets. Johnson was on the practice squad and then Joe Flacco got traded, Zach Wilson got hurt and Mike White also got hurt. Johnson had to come into a game against the Colts and threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in relief.

So yeah, there was a reason LaFleur had comfort in bringing in Johnson, who is playing for his 15th different NFL team since coming into the league in 2008. He will backup rookie Carson Beck on Sunday.

"He's done that for a lot of different teams," said LaFleur, who is a year younger than Johnson.

"He knows me," LaFleur added. "Then it's just like, 'Hey, we used to call it this in New York,' but he's been around so much in so many different systems. It's just word association at that point (of) what are our cadences? And just getting used to these guys.