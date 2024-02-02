Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL

Multiple reports on Thursday night said Kliff Kingsbury, former Cardinals head coach, was about to take the job as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders under newly hired full-time coach Antonio Pierce. Kingsbury had interviewed with multiple teams for OC jobs over the past couple of weeks.

(Before you ask, I do not know what that means for offset money, if anything, from what Kingsbury will make now and what he was still owed by the Cardinals after he was let go.)

Kingsbury spent this past season as an offensive consultant in college football at USC.

Who will quarterback the Raiders next season is up in the air -- they could get a free agent, there could be a trade. What Kingsbury does with his offense at a second NFL stop now that he doesn't have to coach the entire team will be something to watch.