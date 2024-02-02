 Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL

Former Cardinals coach will reportedly be OC in Las Vegas

Feb 01, 2024 at 08:04 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Multiple reports on Thursday night said Kliff Kingsbury, former Cardinals head coach, was about to take the job as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders under newly hired full-time coach Antonio Pierce. Kingsbury had interviewed with multiple teams for OC jobs over the past couple of weeks. 

(Before you ask, I do not know what that means for offset money, if anything, from what Kingsbury will make now and what he was still owed by the Cardinals after he was let go.)

Kingsbury spent this past season as an offensive consultant in college football at USC. 

Who will quarterback the Raiders next season is up in the air -- they could get a free agent, there could be a trade. What Kingsbury does with his offense at a second NFL stop now that he doesn't have to coach the entire team will be something to watch.

But the Cardinals would have to do it from afar, unless there is a preseason game with the Raiders in the near future (certainly possible). The Cards don't play the Raiders again until 2026 at State Farm Stadium, and don't play in Las Vegas until 2030.

