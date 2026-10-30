Love-ing The Running Game, And Friday Before The Cowboys

-- Part of the run game continuity LaFleur spoke about includes the offensive line, which is far from whole. The Cardinals already have been dealing with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and right guard Isaiah Adams on IR. Backup right guard Jon Gaines II is also down with a knee injury, and now, Hjalte Froholdt – a DNP at Friday's practice – has a knee problem too.

If Froholdt can't play, Hayden Conner – who has been the fourth-string right guard starting, assuming rookie guard Chase Bisontis, out for the season, is included in the discussion – would have to slide to center. The Cardinals have Josh Fryar and Kingsley Eguakun on the roster as potential right guards.

-- A lot has been made of the Cardinals having little trouble in the recent past with the Cowboys. Facts are facts. The Cardinals have won eight of the past nine meetings. They won last year in a Monday night win for QB Jacoby Brissett. The stretch started in the Cardinals' Super Bowl season of 2008, when Sean Morey blocked a punt in overtime at then-University of Phoenix Stadium that Monty Beisel recovered in the end zone.

The Cardinals have never lost at AT&T Stadium, going 4-0 and winning with three different quarterbacks: Carson Palmer, Kyler Murray and Brissett. The last time the Cardinals lost in Dallas the Cowboys were playing at old Texas Stadium, Josh McCown was throwing a TD pass to Anquan Boldin and Drew Bledsoe was throwing a touchdown pass to Keyshawn Johnson – the original – in a 34-13 Dallas win.

"It's just crazy," Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told Dallas reporters this week. "They punched us in the mouth every single time. They've always had more energy. They were more excited, regardless of if it was at 12 o'clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

"We've played them in primetime, they beat us there. We need to treat them as if they are a Super Bowl contending team, which they may be, you know what I'm saying? Hats off to them in their prep, and we just got to go match them. If not overpower them."

-- On the red zone topic, wide receiver Michael Wilson directed the responsibility toward the players on the field rather than coaches or playcalling.