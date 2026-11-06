Michael Wilson's Responsibility To His Ribs, And Friday Before The Seahawks

Michael Wilson once tried not practicing. He was at Stanford, coincidentally dealing with broken ribs like with which the wide receiver is currently battling, and he took only a couple of reps during the week.

"Quite frankly, I had a terrible game," Wilson said. "Ever since then I'm like, 'I'm not doing that again.'"

So yes, the Cardinals wide receiver was going to be practicing this week with two broken ribs, sporting the yellow non-contact jersey like he did before the Cowboys game. Sure, the coaches have managed his reps but Wilson has long held (long before college) that he'd rather practice before a game than sit and perhaps feel a little bit better on game day.

That's what happened last week, of course. Wilson had his best game of the season with eight catches, 111 yards and one spectacular touchdown with six seconds left to send the game to overtime. The touchdown was a microcosm of his life right now. Went up, grabbed the ball, got his feet down, had a moment of exhilaration, only to hit the ground and feel every bit of a guy trying to play NFL football with two broken ribs.

That's the kind of thing that gets a guy a three-year contract extension that pays him $20 million-ish per year – which is why the Cardinals did that before the season.

"You want to reward guys that do things right all the time, not just on Sundays," coach Mike LaFleur said. "That's just the icing on the cake for the work that this guy puts in mentally, physically — all the above. He just shows up to work and goes. The more Michael Wilsons we can get in this club, the better we're going to be."

What that looks like Sunday in Seattle is TBD. The weather won't be great. The Seahawks held Wilson to two catches (on seven targets) in Week 2, and that was when Wilson was healthy. But Wilson said he is "feeling optimistic" about his status, feeling better this week than last. He's sleeping normal, in his bed (even if there is a moment pain catches him when he has to lay down initially.)

As if the stirring end and his connection with Gardner Minshew in Dallas wasn't enough, it should be reiterated that with Jacoby Brissett sitting out the offseason in a contract dispute, it was Minshew getting 500 to 600 reps with Wilson and the first-team offense. That, Wilson said, is why Minshew's entry into the lineup was so seamless.

The ribs do make a difference. Wilson called upon longtime buddy Simi Fehoko in overtime to swap positions with him on a couple of plays; Wilson normally is the "Z" and that's the point of attack for running plays. Blocking at the point of attack is no bueno for someone nursing busted ribs, especially in what was Wilson's fifth quarter of the game.

"I just felt like, with how much pain I was in, Simi would give the team a better chance," Wilson said. "Simi was a gangster and was like, 'Yeah I got it.' So it definitely worked out."

Wilson will have to block in Seattle. But he will be ready, after practicing all week. And there is no way he'd think of not playing. He would anyway, but after the contract he got, it's mandatory in his mind.

"The Cardinals have forever changed the Wilson family legacy, changed my daughter's life, changed my life," Wilson said. "I have a responsibility to give my best every single day, every single game to go out and earn that contract, prove to the organization how appreciative I am of them investing in me for the way that I play.