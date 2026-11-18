James Conner is still out. His status, coach Mike LaFleur said, has not changed. The veteran running back, who did some work in training camp but never fully before being placed on IR-to-return when the initial roster was announced, is still in the process of the "to return part."

And whether that ever actually happens in 2026 remains murky.

"I don't know if it did go awry," LaFleur said Wednesday. "I know he's not available to (interview), but I'd rather have him answer that.

"It was not a good injury. James has earned the right to know how he is feeling and go about his process."

LaFleur talked again of Conner getting to a point of "return to perform," which is different than the ability to just be on the field. Conner could probably do the latter by now.

But return to perform is a standard, and the way LaFleur describes it, it is Conner making the decision if he can reach his own personal standard.

The landscape isn't just about Conner's standard either. The reality is Jeremiyah Love should be back at some point. Tyler Allgeier, who is a similar back to Conner, is there. And Bam Knight has impressed coaches as well. Where Conner would fit also has to be part of the equation.