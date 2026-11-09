Quarterback In Flux With Gardner Minshew Getting Tests On Arm

Gardner Minshew II got his first start for the Cardinals in Seattle, but it might be his only one.

Coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that the veteran quarterback was getting tests on his right arm and elbow, after Minshew was hit in the arm by Seahawks pass rusher Dante Fowler as he was trying to throw on the final play of the first half.

Minshew grabbed at his right arm immediately, although he came out and played the second half without missing a snap. But multiple reports on Monday said Minshew is feared to have torn his UCL, which if true would end his season.

"We will know more on Wednesday, but yeah, there is a possibility for sure (he can't play Sunday)," LaFleur said.

Minshew completed 21-of-30 passes for 166 yards against the Seahawks.

Rookie Carson Beck would be in line to start if Minshew can't go. Beck has not played in a game setting since the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6. Beck's backup in that scenario is TBD; the Cardinals do not have another quarterback on either the roster or practice squad.

ESPN reported Monday night the team would be signing veteran Josh Johnson off the Bengals practice squad.

"It's not like it's a difference between the Wing-T and a spread offense," LaFleur said. "Foundationally we do similar stuff. A lot of the stuff Carson likes and is good at is the the stuff Gardner likes. They like this system."

LaFleur said Beck is doing "good" when it comes to the back spasms that had troubled him a couple of weeks ago.

Beck said last week his work as a backup was specifically for a moment like this.

"You can try to create that plan and create the preparation for what it looks like when you finally are the guy," Beck said. "Then you are not stressing. You have that plan set in place."

If Beck does play, he might have to work with a backup center. LaFleur said starting center Hjalte Froholdt was in concussion protocol.