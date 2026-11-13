The Future Beckons, And Friday Before The Rams

Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results. Beck is not Murray or Tune, or anyone else on that list. He is the guy that, for now, could be the Cardinals quarterback of the future. But he has to show progress toward that over these last eight games.

That starts Sunday.

"I think for me the biggest thing is (to) go out, have fun, give relentless effort, exude confidence and really just try to make everybody around me better," Beck said. "I haven't played football in a while. The last time I had the opportunity to go out on a football field was our first preseason game. I'm really excited for the opportunity. I'm really looking forward to it."

-- Trey McBride is now going to be a team captain. The Cardinals lost one when they traded Brissett, and besides, "he earned it," LaFleur said. LaFleur also said McBride had come close to being voted a captain before the season.

"Every single day he puts in the work, and the guys see that," LaFleur said. "The way that he plays on Sunday. It's how he practices too. Maybe not as much (expletive)-talking, but nonetheless, He practices like he wants to be the best in the world. The second thing that is awesome about any leader, but any person in general, he is himself. He's not trying to be anyone that he's not."

-- Starting center Hjalte Froholdt has never missed a game since signing with the Cardinals in 2023. That changes Sunday with Froholdt dealing with a concussion. His replacement – dealing with, among others, Aaron Donald – is Hayden Conner. Conner started 43 games in college, but all at guard. (He did play center in a college playoff game.) Conner also was Beck's center in the preseason and the Hall of Fame game, so there is familiarity.

-- No Michael Wilson. No Kendrick Bourne. No Jalen Brooks even. The wide receiver room has been trimmed significantly. The Cardinals still have their best pass catcher, however, as McBride's usage might go nuclear. Then again, other teams probably know that too.

I asked McBride, tongue-in-cheek sure, if he expected to be quadruple-teamed now.

"I don't know what's going to happen," McBride said. "I'm just going to go out and run the route and catch as many balls as I can. I have no idea how they are going to play us now. But I am ready for it all and excited for the challenge."

-- McBride, who is trying to extend his streak of 11 games with at least seven catches, has 73 receptions for 598 yards. Both are career-highs at this point in a season. According to Next Gen Stats, he has produced 123 yards over expected so far (meaning that expected yards on those 73 catches was only 475 yards, showing in part how his routes are consistently shorter in this offense.) He has 221 yards after the catch and 116 after contact, also career-bests at this point in a season.