Tyler Allgeier's Day As RBOnly

Jeremiyah Love was back, and then he wasn't. Bam Knight took a scary head shot, one that didn't draw a penalty flag but what very well could draw a fine this week.

That left Tyler Allgeier. One healthy running back. For an entire half. (And overtime too, although that wasn't known in the moment.)

The Cardinals leaned into Allgeier, whom coach Mike LaFleur said put on a cape and became Superman. That's what 147 yards rushing and another 44 yards receiving with two touchdowns gets you. Allgeier not only played a season-high in snaps (48) and snap percentage (59), it was the most playing time he's had since 2023.

"Maybe I just save a few breaths if anything," Allgeier said. "Not really changing anything mindset-wise. But you just know we just gotta conserve our energy, just in case we have a bunch of long drives like we did ... shoot, really the whole second half."

Love played only a season-low 15 snaps because of an another right ankle injury.

Gardner Minshew ended up playing 34 snaps, his first playing time since Week 16 last year playing for the Chiefs. It was the most snaps he's played since a Week 12 game for the Raiders in 2024. Ironically, Jacoby Brissett ended up playing 47, more than 50 percent, so with his start and the Cardinals victory, he qualified for his contract incentive.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson played a season-low 79 percent of the 81 snaps, but given the broken ribs he said he was gutting through, that is understood. Kendrick Bourne also had a season-low 25 snaps, going out early with an ankle injury.

The flip side of all that: Simi Fehoko (40), Reggie Virgil (38) and Devin Duvernay (34) all played season-high offensive snaps at wideout. Duvernay hadn't played wide receiver at all until Sunday.

Josh Fryar, forced into action with a knee injury to starting left tackle Jayden Williams, played 32 snaps, after playing seven snaps all season.

Interestingly, there was less 13 personnel even without healthy wideouts and running backs; both Elijah Higgins (26) and Teagan Quitoriano (20) had their playing time drop.

Defensively, the Cardinals played a season-high 74 snaps, with safeties Budda Baker and Andrew Wingard and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. all playing 100 percent.

Outside linebacker Josh Sweat's 48 snaps were the most he has played since coming to Arizona, while Zaven Collins (38) and Baron Browning (37) both set season-highs.

L.J. Collier, who has played well this season, led the defensive linemen in snaps with 48, the second-most in his career. Dante Stills was in for a season-high 46, and Darius Robinson had his second-most snaps with 28.