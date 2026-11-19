Because of injuries, the Cardinals have not been able to create much continuity. In the cornerback room, the Cardinals were hit early with Will Johnson's season-ending neck injury suffered in Week 2, giving defensive coordinator Nick Rallis the freedom to put in different pairings in the secondary.

Another change was the initial rotation between Kalen King and Garrett Williams at nickel corner. Of late, King has been playing significantly more than Williams. It's unknown if any changes at either corner roles will be made going into the Week 11 battle against the Chiefs.

"I think overall in the back seven, having continuity is important, and that can be a lot of different guys," Rallis said. "They get reps with each other throughout weeks of practice, training camp, OTAs, different pairings. I would say there's continuity whether you're playing the same seven or you're mixing and matching."

There is also familiarity for Clark considering he and Rallis have been in Arizona since 2023. It hasn't been a linear process to earning playing time. Clark has had time in the spotlight as a starter and at other times, has experienced the stresses of being a healthy scratch and being a bubble roster player.

Now, he's back on the field and hoping to not relinquish the opportunity, especially since he is one of the 2023 draft class members looking for that next contract.

"I'm developing and continuing to grow and get better, and this is not a knock on my teammates, but one day I aspire to not come off the field at all," Clark said. "This is all about my son watching me on TV and celebrating when he sees his daddy make a play and my daughter seeing me make a play. I'm going to celebrate those plays.